DGAP-News: Formula 1 in Austria: Red Bull Ring uses H2Genset with EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell by SFC Energy for emission-free power supply

Formula 1 in Austria: Red Bull Ring uses H2Genset with EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell by SFC Energy for emission-free power supply

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, July 12, 2022 - In April this year, SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, Test-Fuchs GmbH and Auto AG Group had signed a cooperation agreement for the development of the mobile and emission-free generator H2Genset. Only a few months later, the Red Bull Ring used the H2Genset for the first time as part of the Formula 1 Rolex Großer Preis von Österreich 2022. During this year's race weekend from July 08 to 10 at Spielberg, several hundred thousand visitors were able to experience the H2Genset reliably and autonomously supplying a mobile merchandising sales booth of the Red Bull Ring with energy - without emitting environmentally harmful exhaust gases or fine dust.

The booth at the north-western entrance to the Red Bull Ring event area consisted, among other things, of a merchandise sales booth and a demonstrator of a H2Genset (peak power: 10 kW, continuous power: 5 kW). Using an EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell, the H2Genset functioned as a flexible and mobile energy generator and supplied the entire booth with energy, even without access to the conventional power grid. Among these was a cash terminal, which was critical in order to buy or sell the merchandise offered. With regard to the sales booth, the use of the H2Genset meant that all sales floor components requiring energy, from lighting to refrigerator, could also be operated continuously and reliably.

Initially, three models of the H2Genset with peak power outputs of 10 kW to 20 kW are scheduled to be launched; the launch of a fourth model with a peak power output of over 50 kW is planned for 2023. During the 72-hour race weekend, SFC Energy, Test-Fuchs and Auto AG gathered extensive experience in the use of the climate-friendly generator in the outdoor event sector and measured its power and temperature curves over several days; the three cooperation partners will use these results to explore any potential for optimization in advance of the launches of the emission-free generators. This underlined once more the importance of technological partnerships to SFC Energy.

"We are one of the innovation and technology leaders in the fuel cell industry. We have already sold more than 55,000 units of our multi-award-winning products worldwide and have thus been actively contributing to driving global decarbonization and race-to-zero for years," summarizes Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG. "Formula 1 has also set ambitious goals in 2019 with 'Net-Zero Carbon by 2030' and only recently promised to use 100% sustainable fuels from 2026. We are therefore proud that we have already been able to actively cooperate with the Red Bull Ring: With our H2Genset, which we developed in collaboration with our partners Test-Fuchs and Auto AG, we operated an emission-free merchandising booth together with the Red Bull Ring. In close proximity to the race track, we showed all Formula 1 fans how we can simplify the generation of climate-friendly energy with the help of our products."

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com. For more information on the H2Genset, visit h2-genset.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

