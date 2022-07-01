DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022

|
Munich Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) held its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022 in virtual form.
The shareholders were able to follow the virtual Annual General Meeting live in picture and sound via the company's AGM portal. They followed the proposals of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and approved all the resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities. Both the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were given a vote of confidence with majorities of more than 98 % each. The expansion of the Supervisory Board was also approved by a large majority, and Dr. Thomas Strüngmann was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board with 99.99 % of the votes represented.
In its presentation, the Management Board informed the shareholders in detail about the current biosimilar projects, the development of the COVID-19 drug as well as about the transaction with ATHOS KG and answered all the questions received in advance. In addition, Nicola Mikulcik, who has been appointed to the Management Board as Chief Business Officer (CBO) since June 01, 2022, and the future Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Dr. Andreas Seidl, who was appointed to the Management Board by the Supervisory Board effective July 01, 2022, introduced themselves to the shareholders in person or via a video message.
Voting rights could be executed before and during the virtual Annual General Meeting by postal vote or by authorizing the Company's proxies. A total of around 10.7 million no-par value shares were submitted to the vote, corresponding to 70.96 % of the share capital.
Detailed voting results and further information on the 2022 virtual Annual General Meeting can be found at https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.
