DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022

Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022



01.07.2022 / 10:03

Press Release // July 1, 2022

Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022

Shareholders approve all items on the agenda

Supervisory Board and Management Board ratified by a large majority

Dr. Thomas Strüngmann elected to the Supervisory Board with 99,99 %

Introduction of the new Management Board members Nicola Mikulcik and Dr. Andreas Seidl

Management Board reports in detail on ongoing development projects

Munich Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) held its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022 in virtual form.

The shareholders were able to follow the virtual Annual General Meeting live in picture and sound via the company's AGM portal. They followed the proposals of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and approved all the resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities. Both the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were given a vote of confidence with majorities of more than 98 % each. The expansion of the Supervisory Board was also approved by a large majority, and Dr. Thomas Strüngmann was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board with 99.99 % of the votes represented.

In its presentation, the Management Board informed the shareholders in detail about the current biosimilar projects, the development of the COVID-19 drug as well as about the transaction with ATHOS KG and answered all the questions received in advance. In addition, Nicola Mikulcik, who has been appointed to the Management Board as Chief Business Officer (CBO) since June 01, 2022, and the future Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Dr. Andreas Seidl, who was appointed to the Management Board by the Supervisory Board effective July 01, 2022, introduced themselves to the shareholders in person or via a video message.

Voting rights could be executed before and during the virtual Annual General Meeting by postal vote or by authorizing the Company's proxies. A total of around 10.7 million no-par value shares were submitted to the vote, corresponding to 70.96 % of the share capital.

Detailed voting results and further information on the 2022 virtual Annual General Meeting can be found at https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

About Formycon:

Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a COVID-19 drug FYB207.

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection and by 2020, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Global sales of biosimilars are estimated to exceed $15 billion by 2020. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $60 billion.

