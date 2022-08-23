|
23.08.2022 08:00:14
DGAP-News: FORTEC Elektronik AG continues its success story with a record result in the 2021/2022 financial year
|
DGAP-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
FORTEC Elektronik AG continues its success story with a record result in the 2021/2022 financial year
In the past financial year 2021/2022, FORTEC Elektronik AG achieved a record result despite challenging general conditions in the form of pandemic-related supply bottlenecks for primary products, which were further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, as well as additional inflation-related input price effects.
In the 2021/2021 financial year (01.07.2021 - 30.06.2022), the FORTEC Group generated revenue of EUR 89 million (PY: EUR 77.4 million), which corresponds to an increase of around 15 % in absolute terms compared to the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly to
The positive business development of FORTEC Elektronik AG confirms the robust business model of the Group and also shows that FORTEC has successfully overcome the operational supply chain challenges it has faced, has been able to adjust the prices of its products to the new market conditions to the greatest extent possible, and that its strategy to create more value and design-in projects is taking hold. This led to a significant increase in profitability in the past financial year 2021/2022 compared to the previous year.
Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, comments: We coped brilliantly with the indirect but challenging effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine in the past business year and even slightly exceeded analysts' expectations. The successful trend of turnover and, in particular, the record EBIT result in the 2021/2022 business year show that we are on a very good path with the measures already implemented as part of our Grow Together 2025 strategy. Higher product complexity and a broad mix of end products, good price penetration, elevation of synergies, but also the expansion of our warehouse capacity in 2019 have paid off.
The specified figures for the FORTEC financial year are preliminary, unaudited. The audited consolidated annual financial report will be published on the Company's website on 28 October 2022.
Sandra Maile
CEO
FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de
FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE 0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC AG is now responsible as a holding company for controlling the affiliated companies, the strategy of the group and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.
23.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
|E-mail:
|aktie@fortecag.de
|Internet:
|www.fortecag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005774103
|WKN:
|577410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1425161
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1425161 23.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FORTEC Elektronik AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu FORTEC Elektronik AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FORTEC Elektronik AG
|24,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain ab. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete das Tagesgeschäft knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen legen einen ruhigen Handelstag hin. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.