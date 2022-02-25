DGAP-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with large majorities

DGAP-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with large majorities



25.02.2022 / 13:43

Annual General Meeting of FORTEC Elektronik AG approves all agenda items with large majorities

- Shareholders approve dividend recommendation of EUR 0.60 per share for the 2020/2021 financial year

- Sandra Maile: "2020/2021 financial year brought with it a roller coaster of emotions"

- Positive outlook, focus on current ESG issues and digital transformation

The AGM of FORTEC Elektronik AG this year saw all items on the meeting agenda approved by a large majority. The shareholders who attended Thursday's meeting - which took place virtually - approved the proposals of the Executive and Supervisory Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for the 2020/2021 financial year. At the same time, the two boards were discharged for the past financial year with a large majority.

The 2020/2021 financial year was dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the associated issues with the supply chain. CEO Sandra Maile spoke of "a rollercoaster of emotions" as the recovery in early 2021 was thwarted by materials shortages and supply bottlenecks. Nonetheless, FORTEC "achieved a respectable result that positively satisfied forecast expectations".

FORTEC Elektronik AG stands for a stable and reliable dividend policy and is one of very few companies to have consistently paid dividends. Sandra Maile highlighted "how unusual this is, in particular under the current framework conditions": "It is something we can all be proud of!"

In her Executive Board speech, Sandra Maile explained the key figures from the past financial year, addressed the strategic orientation towards becoming a solution provider, and commented on the increased forecast for the current financial year, as well as the outlook for 2022/2023.

The CEO also provided information on the latest ESG topics such as e-mobility, further training & education, and health management as well as quotas for women on the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, which have already been met. Providing the virtual attendees with an insight into ongoing digital projects - such as the introduction of a product management system and the pending connection of the foreign subsidiaries to the MPLS network (closed, private IP network) - Sandra Maile also described vital steps within the framework of the digital transformation.

All shareholders registered on time were able to submit questions to the agenda via the AGM portal. The 40 questions submitted were answered in detail at the meeting by the CEO Sandra Maile and COO Bernhard Staller.

The results of the votes on the individual AGM agenda items will be available at https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/general-meeting .

Sandra Maile

Chairwoman of the Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de



FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE 0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. As of 1 April 2020, the operational business was leased to two subsidiaries. As a holding company, FORTEC AG is now responsible for controlling the affiliated companies, the strategy of the group and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.