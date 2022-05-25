DGAP-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft posts significant revenue and earnings growth in the nine-month period despite challenging market conditions

DGAP-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft posts significant revenue and earnings growth in the nine-month period despite challenging market conditions



25.05.2022 / 09:55

FORTEC Elektronik AG posts significant revenue and earnings growth in the nine-month period despite challenging market conditions

- Group turnover of EUR 66.0 million around 14% above the previous years level (PY: EUR 57.7 million)

- Group operating EBIT increased significantly to EUR 6.3 million (PY: EUR 3.6 million)

- Order book as at 31 March 2022 increased further to EUR 85.3 million (PY: EUR 55.0 million)

FORTEC Elektronik AG is publishing an announcement regarding the third quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year today. This can be viewed by visiting the companys website (https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/).

In the first nine months of the current 2021/2022 financial year, the FORTEC Group achieved revenue growth of around 14% to EUR 66.0 million (PY: EUR 57.7 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly from EUR 3.6 million to EUR 6.3 million compared to the same period last year. The EBIT margin, based on sales revenues, rose from 6.2% in the previous year to 9.6% in the reporting period.

At EUR 4.6 million, the profit for the period in the first nine months of 2021/2022 was significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (PY: EUR 2.6 million). Earnings per share therefore rose from EUR 0.79 to EUR 1.43.

The order book of EUR 85.3 million (previous year: EUR 55.0 million), which continued to rise in the reporting period, is indicative not only of high customer demand but also of supply chain problems, but is still a good starting point for the coming months.

Against the backdrop of the positive business performance in the nine-month period, the Management Board now affirms its forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year and continues to expect Group turnover to grow by up to 15% and Group EBIT to increase by up to 20%.

FORTECs business performance will continue to be affected by the impact of the global pandemic, the critical supply situation due to strained supply chains, and the war in Ukraine. Particularly in view of the war in Ukraine and its geopolitical and economic consequences, it is extremely difficult to make reliable predictions about future developments at present. The 2021/2022 forecast is therefore subject to the proviso that the underlying circumstances do not worsen further.

Sandra Maile

CEO

FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de



FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE 0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. As of 1 April 2020, the operational business was leased to two subsidiaries. As a holding company, FORTEC AG is now responsible for controlling the affiliated companies, the strategy of the group and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.