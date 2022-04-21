|
21.04.2022 16:00:03
DGAP-News: Fourth acquisition in 2022: Mutares to acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Fourth acquisition in 2022: Mutares to acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
- First platform acquisition in Spain strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment
- Leading Manufacturer of gas and diesel engines with significant global installed base and great operational and strategic potential
- Siemens Energy Engines operates worldwide and employs around 270 people
Munich, 21 April 2022 - A vehicle owned and managed by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U. and related assets ("Siemens Energy Engines") from Siemens Energy S.A. This acquisition will strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment as a new platform investment. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the third quarter of 2022 and is subject to fulfilment of customary conditions and approvals.
Siemens Energy Engines is a manufacturer of gas and diesel engines designed for power generation, cogeneration, waste-to-energy and marine uses. The engine business is headquartered in the Basque Country, Spain and employs around 270 people worldwide offering a best-in-class product portfolio with two complementary engine platforms, serving customers all over the world. With a highly international customer base, the company delivers niche customised solutions and is well positioned to benefit from trends such as localization, decarbonisation and decentralisation of the oil and gas as well as the energy market.
"It is an honour to acquire this remarkable company and products in the energy, power generation and industrial applications sectors. The shift to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will increase the need for flexible power generation and we see Siemens Energy Engines with a few operational and strategic improvements well positioned to profit from this movement," comments Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares.
