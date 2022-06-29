DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG has applied for a new publication date for the 2021 annual report

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

fox e-mobility AG has applied for a new publication date for the 2021 annual report



Munich, June 29 2022 fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) for logistics applications has submitted on the stock exchange Düsseldorf an application for an extension of the submission deadline for the 2021 annual financial statements.



The annual financial statements will now be published by August 31, 2022 at the latest. The exact date still depends on the implementation of a capital increase, which is currently being negotiated with potential investors.



About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.



IR contact

ir@fox-em.com



Press contacts

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 8806 95483

Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email fox@kirchhoff.de

