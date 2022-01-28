DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG sets milestone for the start of production of the electromobility product family

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

fox e-mobility AG sets milestone for the start of production of the electromobility product family



28.01.2022 / 07:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Overall design of the upcoming MIA electric car approved



fox e-mobility AG sets milestone for the start of production of the electromobility product family Final approval of the interior and exterior design for all variants

Another important step towards start of production and market launch of the purely European brand MIA

Overall development and production preparation on schedule

First prototypes planned for the current year 2022

Strategic focus on use as "Last Mile Delivery" vehicle Munich, January 28, 2022 - fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, announces the finalization of the overall design for its upcoming new electric car family MIA. The Board of Management has finally approved the new interior and exterior design of all variants of the vehicle. It was created under the leadership of the cross-brand automobile designer Murat Günak.



The company, which is listed on the Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Berlin stock exchanges, has thus reached a milestone on the way to the start of production, which is planned for 2024. fox e-mobility AG is the only group-independent European e-car company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for logistics companies and private customers.



fox e-mobility CEO, Philippe Perret, emphasizes: "The design of the new MIA is outstanding. It not only fulfills the high expectations of all partners, shareholders and the many interested parties in our new product family. Above all, this milestone is a clear signal that our MIA brand is consistently and reliably continuing on its way to the start of production." MIA is the only innovative electric car project funded and developed exclusively in Europe and will be built with European partners in Europe.



The new model from fox e-mobility, called MIA 2.0 internally, is a logical further development of the previous model MIA 1.0 from 2012, also designed by Günak, and is at the center of a new family of agile, highly functional BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). The vehicle is 3.2 meters long, weighs less than 1,000 kg and offers a loading volume of 1,500 liters. An optional second battery (which can also be retrofitted) doubles the range to 400 km.



The car is an ideal solution for commercial mobility requirements in urban areas due to the compact external dimensions with the greatest possible amount of space, great agility and flexibility. Therefore, the two variants for delivery services and passenger vehicles are the focus of further development work. Other versions are possible. The price will be well below 20,000 euros.



Dr Christian Jung, fox Head of Development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), explains: "The design work by Murat and his team is a great success and groundbreaking for the overall development. The design language stands for more than just esprit, beauty and elegance. It embodies the high technological standards and innovations of the upcoming MIA product family. Thank you for the good cooperation, Murat!"



With the scheduled completion of the exterior and interior design, the overall development is also on schedule. After the recently concluded agreement with InoBat Auto, one of the leading European developers and manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, for the development and supply of complete battery systems, another important milestone has now been set for the preparation of the market launch of the new MIA. The production of the first prototypes is planned for the current year 2022. Series production in cooperation with a leading vehicle manufacturer is scheduled to begin in 2024.



About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.

IR contact

ir@fox-em.com



Press contacts

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 8806 95483

Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email fox@kirchhoff.de

28.01.2022

