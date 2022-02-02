DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG strengthens itself for future growth with a new advisory board

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel

fox e-mobility AG strengthens itself for future growth with a new advisory board



02.02.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



fox e-mobility AG strengthens itself for future growth with a new advisory board



Munich, February 2, 2022 - fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, is strengthening itself with a newly created advisory board. With this committee, the group-independent European e-car company brings further proven expertise in the automotive sector in general as well as in automotive sales and turnaround situations to the company.



The advisory boards will support the company in a targeted manner, especially in the areas of value-adding areas such as raising investors and capital, partnerships with suppliers and sales partners. The Advisory Board reports to the CEO of fox e-mobility AG, Philippe Perret. The compensation consists of a target-related payment in shares of the company and thus shows the commitment to the future success of the company.



Mr. Perret emphasizes: "All of us at fox e-mobility are pleased to welcome our new advisory board members. In view of the coming challenges, they will contribute to the success of our young company with their combined expertise."



The advisory board consists of Dr. Bernd Martens, Dr. Thomas Buchholz and Oliver Rupps.



After studying industrial engineering, Bernd Martens (55) worked for a few years as a project manager at Roland Berger Management Consultancy, before gaining more than two decades of top management experience in the Volkswagen Group. First as Head of Product Planning and Product Management and later as Director of Procurement at Volkswagen do Brasil. After that, as head of procurement at Volkswagen AG, he was responsible for all global product launches for the Volkswagen brand as well as the purchasing of parts and engineering services for VW passenger vehicles. From 2012 to 2020, as a member of the Audi Board of Management, Martens was responsible for global procurement worth EUR 30 billion and later also for IT. Important projects were the construction of the new Audi factory in San José Chiapa (Mexico) and the introduction of a sustainability audit for all suppliers of the VW Group as well as the forward-looking project "NEXT IT". This project focused on the areas of reorganization, governance, technology and corporate partnerships.



After studying production engineering, Thomas Buchholz (64) gained more than twenty years of international management experience at internationally renowned medium-sized automotive supply companies. After being responsible for central production preparation and later responsible for the board at Mahle Metal-Leve/Cofap in Brazil, Buchholz was entrusted with overall responsibility for the liquid systems production line at Mahle GmbH. Further stations were the management of TI-Automotive GmbH, Heidelberg and then the chairmanship of the board at SHW AG in Aalen and Uniwheels AG in Bad Dürkheim. Buchholz has been working as a freelance management consultant since 2017 and is, among other things, a senior advisor at Staufen AG, Köngen and at EIM in Munich.



After studying business administration at WHU Vallendar, Oliver Rupps (59) took on management positions at Mercedes-Benz in purchasing and logistics between 1990 and 2000. Rupps then managed various companies in the automotive, logistics and industrial sectors. Among other things, he was CEO of the Steinle Group in Schwieberdingen, CEO of trans-o-flex GmbH and CEO of VBH Holding AG. He built two start-up companies and invests in young technology companies. He holds various supervisory and advisory board mandates and is the founder and partner of con4evo, a management consultancy for established companies, start-ups and investment companies.

About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.

IR contact

ir@fox-em.com

Press contacts

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 8806 95483

Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email fox@kirchhoff.de

02.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

