DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG strengthens management team and provides new dates for shareholder and general meeting

fox e-mobility AG strengthens management team and provides new dates for shareholder and general meeting



08.08.2022 / 11:37

fox e-mobility AG strengthens management team and provides new dates for shareholder and general meeting Previous advisory board members are taking up operational activities

Acceleration of the prototype development and series maturity of the new MIA with a high level of competence in the management team for vehicle development, production logistics and marketing

Shareholders' meeting on 08/31/22 and ordinary general meeting on 10/31/22 Munich, August 8, 2022 fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and as light commercial vehicles (LCV) for logistical applications, strengthens the Management team around CEO Philippe Perret.



The previous advisors, Dr. Bernd Martens (formerly Audi Procurement Board Member), Oliver Rupps (formerly Mercedes Manager and now Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the automotive logistics company Flexis) and Kurt Egloff (formerly CEO of BMW Switzerland and Austria) will now be operationally active for fox e-mobility AG with immediate effect. The field of activity of the three competent and experienced automotive managers will be significantly expanded. In particular, the team is driving the topics of prototypes, custom production and marketing of the new Mia. The supervisory board of the battery manufacturer Inobat and former development engineer at Porsche, Dr. Christian Jung will provide significant support to the team as CTO.



This means that fox e-mobility AG has a powerful management team to deal with the upcoming tasks. This increases the chances for the management to be successful in the investment negotiations within the next 3-4 months.



"We are convinced of the future viability of the new Mia and are committed to the company with concentrated competence and determination", the newly formed management team can be quoted in unison.



A virtual shareholders' meeting will take place on August 31, 2022, at which the management will present itself and the further strategy. Shareholders will be given ample opportunity to discuss with management there. The invitation with a detailed agenda will soon be published in the Federal Gazette.



The ordinary general meeting is now scheduled for October 31, 2022.



About fox e-mobility AG

fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.



For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.



IR contact

ir@fox-em.com



Press contacts

Dr. Walter Glogauer

Glogauer & Company Communications

Phone +49 8806 95483

Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de



Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email fox@kirchhoff.de

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



