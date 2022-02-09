Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.02.2022 07:45:04

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board

09.02.2022 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board

Munich, February 9, 2022 - fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the development, production and sale of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistical applications, is strengthening its advisory board with additional international expertise in preparation for the next growth steps. Following the commitment of Bernd Martens, Thomas Buchholz and Oliver Rupps, the group-independent European e-car company has now also been able to win Kurt Egloff for the new board.

Egloff (61) is considered a proven industry expert with many years of top executive experience in automotive sales and retail. After training as a car mechanic and in general administration, he gained management experience, first as sales manager at BMW Switzerland, then as President and CEO of the BMW national companies in Austria and Switzerland. Egloff was a long-standing member of the supervisory board of Facchinetti Group SA, one of the largest trading companies in Switzerland for the BMW and Mini brands. He is the founder and managing partner of the consulting firms KE Advice and Modern Driving AG, which focus on automobile sales.

This new areas of competence in the fields of sales and sales partnerships complements the proven competences of the other members of the advisory board, which are especially in areas such as raising investors and capital as well as partnerships with suppliers. The Advisory Board reports to the CEO of fox e-mobility AG, Philippe Perret. The compensation consists of a target-related payment in shares of the company and thus shows the commitment to the future success of the company. Mr. Perret emphasizes: "All of us at fox e-mobility are pleased to welcome our new advisory board members. In view of the coming challenges, they will contribute to the success of our young company with their combined expertise."

About fox e-mobility AG
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.

For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.

IR contact
ir@fox-em.com

Press contacts
Dr. Walter Glogauer
Glogauer & Company Communications
Phone +49 8806 95483
Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de

Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email fox@kirchhoff.de


09.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Herzogspitalstraße 24
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1278137

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1278137  09.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278137&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fox e-mobility AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu fox e-mobility AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

fox e-mobility AG 0,21 1,94% fox e-mobility AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schwächer -- DAX freundlich -- Börsen in Asien verbuchen letztlich Gewinne
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie, der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum verändert zum Vortag. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz.

Nachrichten