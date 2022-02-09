DGAP-News: fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board

|
fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board
fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board
Munich, February 9, 2022 - fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the development, production and sale of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistical applications, is strengthening its advisory board with additional international expertise in preparation for the next growth steps. Following the commitment of Bernd Martens, Thomas Buchholz and Oliver Rupps, the group-independent European e-car company has now also been able to win Kurt Egloff for the new board.
