DGAP-News: fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board

fox e-mobility wins Kurt Egloff for newly created advisory board Munich, February 9, 2022 - fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specializing in the development, production and sale of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistical applications, is strengthening its advisory board with additional international expertise in preparation for the next growth steps. Following the commitment of Bernd Martens, Thomas Buchholz and Oliver Rupps, the group-independent European e-car company has now also been able to win Kurt Egloff for the new board.



Egloff (61) is considered a proven industry expert with many years of top executive experience in automotive sales and retail. After training as a car mechanic and in general administration, he gained management experience, first as sales manager at BMW Switzerland, then as President and CEO of the BMW national companies in Austria and Switzerland. Egloff was a long-standing member of the supervisory board of Facchinetti Group SA, one of the largest trading companies in Switzerland for the BMW and Mini brands. He is the founder and managing partner of the consulting firms KE Advice and Modern Driving AG, which focus on automobile sales.



This new areas of competence in the fields of sales and sales partnerships complements the proven competences of the other members of the advisory board, which are especially in areas such as raising investors and capital as well as partnerships with suppliers. The Advisory Board reports to the CEO of fox e-mobility AG, Philippe Perret. The compensation consists of a target-related payment in shares of the company and thus shows the commitment to the future success of the company. Mr. Perret emphasizes: "All of us at fox e-mobility are pleased to welcome our new advisory board members. In view of the coming challenges, they will contribute to the success of our young company with their combined expertise."



fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA model is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility.



