31.05.2022 13:02:14
DGAP-News: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program
DGAP-News: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Frankfurt, 31 May 2022 - For the implementation of this year's employee participation program the Executive Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (ISIN DE0005773303) decided to buy back own shares through the stock exchange. To fulfill all claims up to 75,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.081 percent of the capital stock) will be bought back.
The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 2 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act). It serves solely to fulfil the obligations arising from the employee share capital program of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 3,100,000.
The share buyback will begin on 7 June 2022 and will be completed by 30 June 2022. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbour rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:
