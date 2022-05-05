05.05.2022 13:44:54

DGAP-News: freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves annual dividend of 1.57 euros per share (previous year: 1.50 euros)

DGAP-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Dividend
freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves annual dividend of 1.57 euros per share (previous year: 1.50 euros)

05.05.2022 / 13:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves annual dividend of 1.57 euros per share (previous year: 1.50 euros)

  • Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution of 186.6 million euros for the 2021 financial year
  • freenet maintains dividend continuity and increases payout per share by 5 percent
  • Other agenda items also approved with large majority

Büdelsdorf, 5 May 2022 At what is now the third virtual Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] voted on 5 May 2022 with a majority of 99.75 percent in favour of the proposed dividend of 1.57 euros per dividend-bearing share. A total of 186.6 million euros will be distributed to freenet shareholders for the 2021 financial year. The payment date is 10 May 2022. In the previous year, an annual dividend of 1.50 euros and a special dividend of 0.15 euros per share entitled to dividend were distributed (a total of 203.7 million euros).

The dividend distribution is made from the tax contribution account in accordance with § 27 of the Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz KStG). The dividend is therefore paid without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. In the German tax authorities view, the distribution reduces the acquisition costs of the shares for tax purposes. A tax refund or tax credit possibility is not associated with the dividend payment.

In addition to the agenda item on the appropriation of net retained earnings (agenda item 2), the Annual General Meeting also approved the other agenda items. These included the elections to the Supervisory Board (agenda item 6) as well as the approval of the remuneration system for Executive Board members (agenda item 7) and the remuneration report (agenda item 8).

A total of 37.73 percent (initial presence including postal votes) of freenet AG's registered share capital was represented at the Company's virtual AGM. On the website freenet Annual General Meeting you can find further information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 with the detailed voting results.

freenet AG
Investor Relations
Deelbögenkamp 4
22297 Hamburg
Fon: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 778
Mail: ir@freenet.ag


05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1345017

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1345017  05.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345017&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu freenet AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu freenet AGmehr Analysen

08:49 freenet Sell UBS AG
29.04.22 freenet Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.04.22 freenet Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.04.22 freenet Overweight Barclays Capital
13.04.22 freenet Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

freenet AG 21,38 -17,55% freenet AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: ATX stabil - DAX verliert - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart kaum verändert. Auch der DAX verliert am Freitag erneut. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen