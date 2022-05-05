DGAP-News: freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves annual dividend of 1.57 euros per share (previous year: 1.50 euros)

DGAP-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Dividend

freenet AG: Annual General Meeting approves annual dividend of 1.57 euros per share (previous year: 1.50 euros)



05.05.2022 / 13:44

Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution of 186.6 million euros for the 2021 financial year

freenet maintains dividend continuity and increases payout per share by 5 percent

Other agenda items also approved with large majority

Büdelsdorf, 5 May 2022 At what is now the third virtual Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] voted on 5 May 2022 with a majority of 99.75 percent in favour of the proposed dividend of 1.57 euros per dividend-bearing share. A total of 186.6 million euros will be distributed to freenet shareholders for the 2021 financial year. The payment date is 10 May 2022. In the previous year, an annual dividend of 1.50 euros and a special dividend of 0.15 euros per share entitled to dividend were distributed (a total of 203.7 million euros).

The dividend distribution is made from the tax contribution account in accordance with § 27 of the Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz KStG). The dividend is therefore paid without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. In the German tax authorities view, the distribution reduces the acquisition costs of the shares for tax purposes. A tax refund or tax credit possibility is not associated with the dividend payment.

In addition to the agenda item on the appropriation of net retained earnings (agenda item 2), the Annual General Meeting also approved the other agenda items. These included the elections to the Supervisory Board (agenda item 6) as well as the approval of the remuneration system for Executive Board members (agenda item 7) and the remuneration report (agenda item 8).

A total of 37.73 percent (initial presence including postal votes) of freenet AG's registered share capital was represented at the Company's virtual AGM. On the website freenet Annual General Meeting you can find further information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 with the detailed voting results.

