25.03.2022 08:30:03

DGAP-News: freenet AG: freenet AG confirms 2021 preliminary results and guidance for 2022

DGAP-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
freenet AG: freenet AG confirms 2021 preliminary results and guidance for 2022

25.03.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet AG confirms 2021 preliminary results and guidance for 2022

Büdelsdorf, 25 March 2022 - Following the adoption of the annual financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31 December 2021 and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board confirms the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year published on 25 February 2022 and the 2022 guidance.

The complete 2021 annual report (including the non-financial statement) is available for download on the Investor Relations website.


25.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1311331

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1311331  25.03.2022 

