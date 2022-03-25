|
25.03.2022 08:30:03
DGAP-News: freenet AG: freenet AG confirms 2021 preliminary results and guidance for 2022
|
DGAP-News: freenet AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
freenet AG confirms 2021 preliminary results and guidance for 2022
Büdelsdorf, 25 March 2022 - Following the adoption of the annual financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31 December 2021 and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board confirms the preliminary results for the 2021 financial year published on 25 February 2022 and the 2022 guidance.
The complete 2021 annual report (including the non-financial statement) is available for download on the Investor Relations website.
25.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstrasse 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 51306-778
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 51306-970
|E-mail:
|ir@freenet.ag
|Internet:
|www.freenet-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
|WKN:
|A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1311331
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1311331 25.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!