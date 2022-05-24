24.05.2022 08:00:20

DGAP-News: freenet AG: freenet renews the very successful, exclusive partnership with Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH until 2027

freenet AG: freenet renews the very successful, exclusive partnership with Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH until 2027

24.05.2022 / 08:00
freenet renews the very successful, exclusive partnership with Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH until 2027

  • Extension of the existing sales cooperation for a period of five years
  • freenet continues to be represented with various offers in all Media Markt and Saturn stores as well as online; in the Telekom and Vodafone networks exclusively

Büdelsdorf, 24 May 2022 freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] has prematurely extended the existing cooperation agreement on the long-standing successful sales partnership with Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH. With the new agreement, excellent framework conditions have been set up that also take special account of the MediaMarktSaturn online channels and omnichannel marketing.

Under the established exclusive sales cooperation, freenet offers its own tariffs in all mobile networks, the original tariffs of the network operators Telekom and Vodafone as well as its own mobile products and services in all Media and Saturn stores as well as the online channels nationwide in Germany.

"With this agreement, we are continuing our more than 30 years of very successful cooperation with MediaMarktSaturn under the umbrella of CECONOMY AG and expanding our joint success story, particularly in omnichannel marketing", says Christoph Vilanek, CEO of freenet AG.

By extending the contract, freenet AG is strengthening its sales expertise as a strategically relevant addition to its own omnichannel activities.

Contact:
freenet Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations & ESG
Deelbögenkamp 4
22297 Hamburg
Fon.: 040 / 513 06 778
Mail: ir@freenet.ag


