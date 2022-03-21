|
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care participates in three-way merger to create premier value-based kidney care provider in the U.S. - next important step in execution of growth strategy 2025
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Merger
- Creation of new company combines strengths of three leading value-based care specialists
Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with kidney diseases, announced today it has entered into a binding agreement to create an independent new company that combines Fresenius Health Partners, the value-based care division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, with InterWell Health, the leading physician organization driving innovation in the kidney care space in the U.S., and Cricket Health, a U.S. provider of value-based kidney care with a leading patient engagement and data platform.
The merger brings together Fresenius Health Partners' expertise in kidney care value-based contracting and performance, InterWell Health's clinical care models and strong network of 1,600 nephrologists and Cricket Health's tech-enabled care model that utilizes its proprietary informatics, StageSmart(TM)️ and patient engagement platforms to create an innovative, stand-alone entity poised to transform kidney care.
Rice Powell, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, said: "This effort is an important next step in executing Fresenius Medical Care's growth strategy 2025 to further expand along the renal care continuum and to refine and grow our future operating model in Care Delivery in the U.S. as part of the FME25 transformation. In bringing together the expertise and competence of three leading partners we will be broadening our offer and adding significant value to patients with chronic kidney disease all over the U.S."
The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory review. Depending on the progress of such review, the company currently anticipates the transaction could close in the second half of 2022. Any book gains arising at closing of the transaction are not expected to be material on Fresenius Medical Care's earnings and will be treated as a special item. Fresenius Medical Care expects that this part of the execution on its growth strategy 2025 will support the achievement of its financial 2025 targets.
For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.
Disclaimer:
Implementation of measures as presented herein may be subject to information & consultation procedures with works councils and other employee representative bodies, as per local laws and practice. Consultation procedures may lead to changes on proposed measures.
