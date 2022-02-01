DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of district heat pipeline in Hamburg worth 70 million

DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of district heat pipeline in Hamburg worth 70 million



01.02.2022 / 08:33

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of district heat pipeline in Hamburg worth 70 million

Tostedt, 1 February 2022 - Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading supplier in the field of energy infrastructure, wins significant parts of the major contract for the realization of the new district heating pipeline "Fernwärmesystemanbindung-West" (FWS-West) in Hamburg. The contract is worth more than 70 million. After the district heating pipeline in Bremen, FRIEDRICH VORWERK has thus secured the next future-oriented major project for the sustainable decarbonization of building heat ("Wärmewende") in large metropolitan regions.

The planned district heating pipeline is an essential prerequisite for the successful heat transition in the city of Hamburg, which is to make the largest single contribution to achieving Hamburg's climate protection targets. In the course of the large-scale project FWS-West, the share of coal heat in Hamburg's district heating system is to be significantly reduced through the construction of a highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP) plant as well as the utilization of industrial climate-neutral waste heat sources in the south of Hamburg. The aim of the associated, more than 7 kilometers long district heating pipeline is to transport the climate-friendly district heat from the planned CHP plant Dradenau through the Waltershof port area, in a new tunnel under the River Elbe, to the existing district heating west line in Hamburg-Bahrenfeld. By 2025, this is expected to save 360,000 tons of CO2 annually.

With the planned district heating pipeline, FRIEDRICH VORWERK can once again demonstrate its excellent technology and implementation expertise for district heating systems. Thanks to its decades of experience in the field of complex solutions for energy infrastructure, FRIEDRICH VORWERK was able to win major parts of the large-scale contract awarded by the Hamburger Energiewerke GmbH and will thus realize the entire pipeline north of the Elbe crossing up to the connection to the existing district heating network in the west of Hamburg. Gottfried Puhlmann, which recently became part of the Vorwerk Group, will also be able to contribute additional capacity to the major project with its site in Hamburg. Work is scheduled to start as early as spring 2022.

District heating is regarded as an essential building block for the sustainable decarbonization of the building sector. By 2030, the technology is expected to account for at least 30 percent of heat generation in the building sector - some estimates even consider an expansion to 45 percent to be realistic. Against this backdrop, substantial investment of 33 billion is expected to be needed to expand and upgrade Germany's district heating networks, along with numerous other major projects by 2030. Based on its broad portfolio of services and technologies as well as decades of experience in the planning and implementation of district heating projects, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects a strong increase in demand in this area.

Contact

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

Niedersachsenstraße 19-21

21255 Tostedt

Phone +49 4182 - 2947 0

Fax +49 4182 - 6155

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170