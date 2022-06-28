DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of part of the connecting pipeline for the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven with a volume in the mid double-digit million range

DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Tostedt, 28 June 2022 Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, wins the contract for the realization of part of the connecting pipeline for the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven. The contract covers the section from Sillenstede near Schortens to the NETRA long-distance pipeline near the gas storage facility in Etzel and translates into a total order volume for FRIEDRICH VORWERK in the mid double-digit million range. By winning this contract, FRIEDRICH VORWERK once again demonstrates its market-leading position in the area of earth-bound grid infrastructure and makes a key contribution to a secure and reliable energy supply in Germany.

Work on the construction of a jetty for floating LNG terminals in Wilhelmshaven already began in May of this year. Two floating LNG terminals are to be connected there by the end of the year, with two more to follow in mid-2023 in order to significantly reduce Germany's dependence from Russian gas imports in the future. The Wilhelmshaven connecting pipeline (WAL) planned by the long-distance gas network operator Open Grid Europe (OGE) is the central link, because to ensure security of supply it is not only essential to land the LNG gas itself, but also to integrate it into the German long-distance pipeline network and thus enable it to be transported on to end-consumers. The approximately 30 km long connection pipeline will also be designed to be hydrogen-ready and thus enable the later switch to green gases.

In order to put the LNG terminal into operation as quickly as possible, the completion of the connecting pipeline is already planned for the end of 2022. To this end, a new LNG Acceleration Act was recently passed, which significantly shortens the ongoing planning approval process. Due to its comprehensive turnkey competences in the field of complex pipeline construction and its countless project references, FRIEDRICH VORWERK was able to convince its long-standing client OGE in the award procedure and secure the contract. In addition to the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal, further stationary LNG terminals are also planned in Brunsbüttel and Stade. Against this background, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to continue to rise.

