Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 08:17:26

DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of part of the connecting pipeline for the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven with a volume in the mid double-digit million range

DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of part of the connecting pipeline for the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven with a volume in the mid double-digit million range

28.06.2022 / 08:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of part of the connecting pipeline for the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven with a volume in the mid double-digit million range

Tostedt, 28 June 2022 Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, wins the contract for the realization of part of the connecting pipeline for the LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven. The contract covers the section from Sillenstede near Schortens to the NETRA long-distance pipeline near the gas storage facility in Etzel and translates into a total order volume for FRIEDRICH VORWERK in the mid double-digit million range. By winning this contract, FRIEDRICH VORWERK once again demonstrates its market-leading position in the area of earth-bound grid infrastructure and makes a key contribution to a secure and reliable energy supply in Germany.

Work on the construction of a jetty for floating LNG terminals in Wilhelmshaven already began in May of this year. Two floating LNG terminals are to be connected there by the end of the year, with two more to follow in mid-2023 in order to significantly reduce Germany's dependence from Russian gas imports in the future. The Wilhelmshaven connecting pipeline (WAL) planned by the long-distance gas network operator Open Grid Europe (OGE) is the central link, because to ensure security of supply it is not only essential to land the LNG gas itself, but also to integrate it into the German long-distance pipeline network and thus enable it to be transported on to end-consumers. The approximately 30 km long connection pipeline will also be designed to be hydrogen-ready and thus enable the later switch to green gases.

In order to put the LNG terminal into operation as quickly as possible, the completion of the connecting pipeline is already planned for the end of 2022. To this end, a new LNG Acceleration Act was recently passed, which significantly shortens the ongoing planning approval process. Due to its comprehensive turnkey competences in the field of complex pipeline construction and its countless project references, FRIEDRICH VORWERK was able to convince its long-standing client OGE in the award procedure and secure the contract. In addition to the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal, further stationary LNG terminals are also planned in Brunsbüttel and Stade. Against this background, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to continue to rise.

Contact

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Phone +49 4182 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


28.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1384987

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1384987  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384987&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERKmehr Nachrichten