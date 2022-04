DGAP-News: FUCHS honored as the most diverse MDAX company

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FUCHS honored as the most diverse MDAX company



28.04.2022 / 18:14

FUCHS PETROLUB, the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer, took 3rd place overall in the BCG Gender Diversity Index 2021 and enjoys the honor of being the highest ranked MDAX company. Deutsche Telekom took first place, followed by SAP.



Consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) cooperated with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in analyzing Germany's 100 largest listed corporate groups for this survey. Multiple components were examined, namely the proportion of women holding Executive Board and Supervisory Board positions, as well as their compensation in comparison with their male colleagues.



"We are delighted to have moved up from 5th place in the previous year to 3rd place in 2021," explains Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS PETROLUB SE. "At FUCHS, we see diversity not only as an economic success factor, but also an important component of our corporate culture. Our aim is to keep improving year after year." This is an extremely important result from Stefan Fuchs' perspective, as it is not based on a submitted application, but rather on a neutral evaluation.



The observation that companies which do well in the BCG Gender Diversity Index often also achieve a high ESG score is also interesting. It suggests to the author that corporate groups which promote gender diversity at the top management level also act more socially, ecologically and sustainably. In fact, the FUCHS Group has now been fully committed to this topic for ten years with its sustainability strategy.



Stefan Fuchs accepted the Diversity Champion Award on behalf of the company on April 27 in Hamburg's HafenCity district as part of the "Top 100 Women Networking Dinners". In the presence of ECB President Christine Lagarde (keynote speaker), this event was used to honor the 100 most influential women in the German economy, the Diversity Champions, as well as the prima inter pares, Martina Merz.





