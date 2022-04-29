|
29.04.2022 07:00:06
DGAP-News: FUCHS with a good start into the year - outlook adjusted
|
DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarterly / Interim Statement
FUCHS with a good start into the year - outlook adjusted
FUCHS at a glance
(1) By company location
"In a continuing difficult market environment FUCHS increased its sales revenues in the first three months by 16% year-on-year to EUR 808 million. Our consistent sales price adjustments over the past few months play a particular role in this regard. Despite unprecedented price increases on the purchasing side, we managed to improve our gross profit slightly compared to the previous year. However, other, often inflation-related increases of costs, such as freight, energy, wages and salaries, could not yet be fully covered. Compared to the previous year, it should be noted that the start of 2021 was exceptionally good, as a result of post-pandemic catch-up effects and tail wind regarding raw material costs
The growth of China, which has been a strong driver over the last years, weakened in the first quarter of 2022. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia did not yet have a significant impact on our business in the first quarter. As these two entities play a negligible role in the overall results of the group, the direct impact on FUCHS is small. The indirect impact on the global economy cannot be estimated at this stage. At the same time, China's extensive pandemic-related lockdowns are weighing on the local and therefore also on the global economy. In addition, we expect high raw material price increases and cost Inflation to continue to weigh on us for the rest of the year. Furthermore, the supply chain problems that have existed for 18 months will be tightened by the geopolitical crises. Particularly, we are concerned about the availability of raw materials. This also affects our customers and impacts their demand for our products. We are very well positioned to meet all these challenges and, based on current knowledge, expect EBIT for the financial year 2022 to be at the same level as the previous year."
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS PETROLUB SE
EBIT fell by EUR 8 million or 8% to EUR 93 million compared to the same period last year. It deteriorated in relation to sales from 14.5% to 11.5% due to inflation effects on sales. In absolute terms, EBIT was at the level of the first quarter of the previous peak year 2018. Within the regions, only North and South America slightly improved its EBIT by EUR 1 million.
Sales and earnings in the regions
Outlook
Our global track record and solid financial base remain robust, and FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of FUCHS2025.
Mannheim, April 29, 2022
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The following information is available online:
About FUCHS
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1338949
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1338949 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|ROUNDUP: Fuchs Petrolub wird vorsichtiger bei Ergebnisprognose - Aktie fällt (dpa-AFX)
|
29.04.22
|Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Höhere Kosten trüben Zuversicht von Fuchs Petrolub (Börse Online)
|
29.04.22
|Schmierstoffhersteller Fuchs Petrolub wird vorsichtiger bei Ergebnisprognose (dpa-AFX)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-News: FUCHS with a good start into the year - outlook adjusted (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-News: FUCHS mit gutem Start ins Jahr - Ausblick angepasst (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: FUCHS honored as the most diverse MDAX company (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: FUCHS als diversestes MDAX-Unternehmen ausgezeichnet (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Ausblick: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)