29.07.2022 07:00:06
DGAP-News: FUCHS with solid first half-year in continued difficult market environment
FUCHS with solid first half-year in continued difficult market environment
FUCHS at a glance
The war in Ukraine, the zero-Covid strategy in China, interruptions and bottlenecks in the global supply chains, rising raw material prices, a threatened gas supply stoppage by Russia, increasing Inflation in recent months, the global crises have accumulated, compounded each other and impacted FUCHS business: The massive price increases on the raw materials side keep us on our toes. Together with our customers, we reflect this scenario in the prices. This results in price-driven sales increases, purely arithmetical gross margin reductions and a significant increase in funds tied up in inventories and receivables due from customers. In addition, there are inflation-related cost increases for freight, energy and personnel. Overall, our EBIT of EUR 180 million in the first half of 2022 is therefore EUR 11 million or 6% below the very good half of 2021, which benefited from catch-up effects from the pandemic period and tailwinds in raw material prices. With regard to net liquidity, the dividend payment made in the first half of the year (EUR 143 million) and the inflation-related increase in net operating working capital (EUR 147 million) must be taken into account. The share buyback resolved at the end of June had not yet played a significant role.
Despite all the market-related volatility, FUCHS once again benefited from its broad geographical positioning and highly fragmented customer base: While our business in China declined under the zero-Covid strategy, the North and South America region showed stable development. The EMEA region, which is important for us, also delivered a high value contribution. We continue to focus on the topics of business expansion within the framework of the segment logic defined in the FUCHS2025 strategy and pursue consistent price management. For the remaining six months, we confirm our earnings forecast from April 2022.
In addition, we continue to see ourselves well positioned for the current and upcoming challenges and trust our strategy and financial possibilities. This is evidenced by our share buyback program of up to EUR 200 million launched in June, as well as our ambitious targets presented at our Capital Markets Day: EUR 500 million EBIT by 2025, a long-term EBIT margin of approximately 15%, annual organic growth in sales revenues in the mid-single-digit percentage range, and a cash conversion rate (free cash flow before acquisitions divided by earnings after tax) of approximately 0.8."
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS PETROLUB SE
In the first six months of 2022, FUCHS generated sales revenues of EUR 1,640 million (1,411), which were 16% higher than in the same period of the previous year.
Sales and earnings in the regions
Outlook
Our global track record and solid financial base remain robust, and FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the consistent implementation of FUCHS2025.
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest
independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
