14.02.2022 12:15:05
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: DEMONSTRATED HPA QUALITY FROM JOINT EXTENDED PILOT PLANT TRIAL
FYI Resources Ltd ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX:FYI; OTCQX:FYIRF; FSE:SDL), is pleased to announce the results of the third week of extended HPA pilot plant operations undertaken in collaboration with Alcoa of Australia (Alcoa).
The joint development HPA pilot plant trial, utilizing feedstocks provided by Alcoa, ran from the 18th to the 25th January 2022 and achieved purity from 99.999% to 99.997% Al2O3 during its week long operation. Purity of the HPA was confirmed via analysis using high level Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) to provide independent, high accuracy confirmation.
* Sample 5 is a repeat analysis of Sample 4
The following graph demonstrates the measurable quality improvements made over the extended pilot plant trials as a result of various operational refinements.
FYI and Alcoa have made strong progress in the development of the HPA project. It was agreed by the FYI and Alcoa development team that the objectives of the extended pilot plant trials have been successfully achieved and that the final pilot plant trial scheduled in the series is no longer warranted. With the pilot plant operations phase now complete, increased development focus and project resources will now be turned to finalizing the engineering phase, bringing the project one step closer to commercialisation.
This announcement is authorised for release by Roland Hill, Managing Director
About FYI Resources Limited
FYI applies both an ESG and economic overlay of the Company and its operations to ensure long-term sustainable and shareholder value is created via the development of the Company's innovative, high quality, ultra-pure HPA project.
HPA is increasingly becoming the primary sought-after input material for certain high-tech products principally for its unique properties, characteristics and chemical properties that address those applications high specification requirements such as LED's and other sapphire glass products.
The longer-term driver for HPA, with forecasts of >17% CAGR*, is the outlook for the burgeoning electric vehicle and static energy storage markets where the primary function is in the use as a separator material between the anode and cathode in batteries to increase power, functionality and safety of the battery cells.
* CRU HPA Industry Report 2021
