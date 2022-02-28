|
28.02.2022 13:15:05
DGAP-News: FYI SECURES ELECTRONIC TRADING IN US WITH DTC APPROVAL
|
DGAP-News: FYI Resources
/ Key word(s): Research Update
28 February 2022 ASX: FYI OTCQX: FYIRF
FYI SECURES ELECTRONIC TRADING IN US WITH DTC APPROVAL
Highlights
FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI, OTCQX:FYIRF) ("FYI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified and secured approval to allow real time electronic clearing and settlement in North America for its OTCQX-traded common shares through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") in the United States.
FYI has received full-service eligibility from the Depository Trust Company, the company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies (DTC) and is now able to complete real time electronic clearing and settlement in the US.
FYI has previously informed the market of its intention to seek electronic settlement services in the US after gaining a secondary quotation on OTCQX market in 2021 (Ticker code: OTCQX:FYIRF) with leading US investment bank, B.Riley Financial Inc as FYI's OTC Sponsor.
Many online brokers, including major financial institutions such as Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E-Trade offer OTCQX trading and settlement services.
One of the advantages of having DTC qualification for the OTCQX FYIRF traded stocks is the ease of trading for US investors and the ability to trade in the North American time zone and settle in US dollars.
FYI Managing Director, Mr. Roland Hill, commented "We are excited that we now have electronic trading of FYI stock in North America. The DTC will provide choice, simplicity and accessibility to our growing investor community in the US. Our goal is to become fully engaged in the US and broaden our appeal to a larger pool of investors. We feel the DTC is a major step forward for FYI in terms establishing a presence and investor awareness in the largest capital market in the world".
This announcement is authorised for release by Roland Hill, Managing Director
For more information please contact:
FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of 4N and 5N HPA in the rapidly developing high-tech product markets.
FYI applies both an ESG and economic overlay of the Company and its operations to ensure long-term sustainable and shareholder value is created via the development of the Company's innovative, high quality, ultra-pure HPA project.
HPA is increasingly becoming the primary sought-after input material for certain high-tech products principally for its unique properties, characteristics and chemical properties that address those applications high specification requirements such as LED's and other sapphire glass products.
The longer-term driver for HPA, with forecasts of >17% CAGR*, is the outlook for the burgeoning electric vehicle and static energy storage markets where the primary function is in the use as a separator material between the anode and cathode in batteries to increase power, functionality and safety of the battery cells.
* CRU HPA Industry Report 2021
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
28.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1290089 28.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!