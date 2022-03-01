01.03.2022 12:00:08

DGAP-News: GEA closes sale of refrigeration contracting and service operations in France

GEA closes sale of refrigeration contracting and service operations in France

GEA closes sale of refrigeration contracting and service activities in France

Düsseldorf, March 1, 2022 - GEA yesterday successfully concluded the sale of its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France after entering exclusive negotiations with Syclef in September 2021. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction. On the French market, GEA will now focus on selling compressors and related services and equipment, such as spare parts, to packagers and contractors.

Founded in 2003, Syclef is a leading French company specialized in the installation and maintenance of refrigeration and HVAC systems. Based in Rousset (Souh of France), the company counts about 1,100 employees in 34 independent entities in France. With the acquisition of GEA's refrigeration contracting and service activities in France, Syclef strengthens its pure player leading position on the French refrigeration and HVAC market.

About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The internationally active industrial technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the Group generated sales of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A key focus is on making customers' production processes ever more sustainable and efficient. GEA's plants, processes and components help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, the use of plastics and food waste in production worldwide. In line with its corporate mission statement "Engineering for a better world", GEA is thus making a decisive contribution to a sustainable future.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

