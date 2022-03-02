DGAP-News: GEA extends contract with COO Johannes Giloth

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

GEA Supervisory Board extends contract with COO Johannes Giloth

Düsseldorf, 2 March 2022 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft extended the contract of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Johannes Giloth (51) by five years until the end of 19. January 2028.

Johannes Giloth joined the Management Board on January 20, 2020 and is responsible for the then newly created Purchasing, Production and Supply Chain organization. His previous appointment had a term of three years until January 19, 2023.

"We are pleased that Johannes Giloth will continue his successful work and thus make an important contribution to GEA's sustainable and profitable growth", says Klaus Helmrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG. "The transformation of the worldwide production network, the creation of global structures in purchasing and the optimization of the supply chain, which started in the past two years, have already contributed significantly to the company's results and form an important pillar within GEA's Mission 26 strategy. "



About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest system suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The internationally active industrial technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the Group generated sales of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal 2020. A key focus is on making customers' production processes ever more sustainable and efficient. GEA's plants, processes and components help to significantly reduce, for example, CO 2 emissions, the use of plastics and food waste in production worldwide. In line with its corporate mission statement "Engineering for a better world", GEA is thus making a decisive contribution to a sustainable future.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also one of the companies that make up the

DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability indices.

For more information, visit gea.com.

