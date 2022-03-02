|
02.03.2022 15:15:05
DGAP-News: GEA extends contract with COO Johannes Giloth
|
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel
GEA Supervisory Board extends contract with COO Johannes Giloth
Düsseldorf, 2 March 2022 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft extended the contract of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Johannes Giloth (51) by five years until the end of 19. January 2028.
Johannes Giloth joined the Management Board on January 20, 2020 and is responsible for the then newly created Purchasing, Production and Supply Chain organization. His previous appointment had a term of three years until January 19, 2023.
"We are pleased that Johannes Giloth will continue his successful work and thus make an important contribution to GEA's sustainable and profitable growth", says Klaus Helmrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG. "The transformation of the worldwide production network, the creation of global structures in purchasing and the optimization of the supply chain, which started in the past two years, have already contributed significantly to the company's results and form an important pillar within GEA's Mission 26 strategy. "
About GEA
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also one of the companies that make up the
For more information, visit gea.com.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
02.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1292701
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1292701 02.03.2022
