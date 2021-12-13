13.12.2021 14:00:04

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: A Capital Market Information

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: A Capital Market Information

13.12.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 17. Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 December 2021 until and including 10 December 2021, a number of 11,907 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
06.12.2021 11,533 44.75
07.12.2021 374 45.69
08.12.2021 - -
09.12.2021 - -
10.12.2021 - -
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 10 December 2021 amounts to 2,281,296 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 13 December 2021

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board


Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com

