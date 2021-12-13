|
13.12.2021 14:00:04
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: A Capital Market Information
|
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 17. Interim Reporting
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 10 December 2021 amounts to 2,281,296 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, 13 December 2021
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
13.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1257147
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1257147 13.12.2021
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!