06.05.2022 07:30:05
DGAP-News: GEA reports strong first quarter
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Düsseldorf, May 6, 2022
GEA reports strong first quarter 2022
- Order intake up significantly by 20.4 percent (organic: +20.4 percent) to record level of EUR 1.54 billion (Q1 2021: EUR 1.28 billion)
- Revenue 5.7 percent higher (organic: 6.6 percent) at EUR 1.13 billion (Q1 2021: EUR 1.07 billion)
- EBITDA before restructuring expenses grew 14.1 percent to EUR 138 million (Q1 2021: EUR 121 million); corresponding EBITDA margin considerably up 0.9 percentage points to record high of 12.3 percent (Q1 2021: 11.4 percent)
- ROCE increased to 29.3 percent (Q1 2021: 19.3 percent)
- Net working capital as percentage of revenue improved to 6.1 percent (Q1 2021: 8.2 percent); significant growth in net liquidity to EUR 412 million (Q1 2021: EUR 270 million)
- Outlook for 2022 confirmed
GEA started fiscal year 2022 with a strong first quarter, reporting further improvements in its financial performance indicators. Order intake rose significantly by 20.4 percent to a record level of EUR 1.54 billion. EBITDA before restructuring expenses grew by 14.1 percent to EUR 138 million. The corresponding margin improved by a clear 0.9 percentage points to a record high of 12.3 percent. Return on capital employed (ROCE) climbed to 29.3 percent while net working capital as a percentage of revenue improved to 6.1 percent and net liquidity grew substantially to EUR 412 million.
GEA made a very good start to the year, and did so at a time when the world is facing major political, economic and social challenges, said CEO Stefan Klebert. We have again significantly improved our key financial figures. Our order intake as well as our EBITDA margin have reached new record levels in the first quarter. In addition, revenue grew organically for the fifth consecutive quarter. This demonstrates the resilience of GEAs business model.
Order intake increased to record level
Revenue went up by 5.7 percent in the reporting period to EUR 1,126 million (Q1 2021:EUR 1,065 million) and by 6.6 percent on an organic basis. Customer industries contributing to this growth were primarily Beverage, Pharma, Dairy Farming and Chemicals. The share of service revenue increased to 36.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2021: 35.2 percent).
Further improvements in profitability, financial position and ROCE
Profit for the period went up by 27.2 percent in the first three months to EUR 72.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 56.7 million). Earnings per share rose correspondingly from EUR 0.31 to EUR 0.41. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses came to EUR 0.43 in the first quarter, compared to EUR 0.39 in the prior-year quarter.
Net liquidity grew significantly from EUR 270 million to EUR 412 million in the first quarter. Net working capital as a percentage of revenue improved substantially from 8.2 percent in the prior-year quarter to 6.1 percent.
Largely as a result of the lower net working capital and a decrease in non-current assets, there was a marked fall in capital employed (average over the last four quarters) from EUR 1,816 million to EUR 1,580 million as of March 31, 2022. In line with this, return on capital employed (ROCE) climbed on higher EBIT before restructuring expenses from 19.3 percent to 29.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
Outlook for 2022 confirmed
Media Relations
About GEA
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.
More information can be found online at gea.com.
06.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
