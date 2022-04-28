28.04.2022 15:30:11

DGAP-News: GEA Supervisory Board: Two new members elected at AGM

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
GEA Supervisory Board: Two new members elected at AGM

28.04.2022 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting

GEA Supervisory Board: Two new members elected at AGM - application for court appointment of new employee representative

Düsseldorf, April 28, 2022 - Two new Supervisory Board members were elected at today's Annual General Meeting of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Jörg Kampmeyer, Managing Partner of Gebr. Knauf KG, and Dr. Jens Riedl, Investment Partner at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL). GEA has also applied to the district court for the appointment of Nancy Böhning as a new employee representative.

Jörg Kampmeyer (53) has been a court-appointed member of the Supervisory Board since January 1, 2022, following the resignation of Dr. Molly P. Zhang as of December 31, 2021. With his election by the Annual General Meeting, Jörg Kampmeyer's Supervisory Board mandate as a shareholder representative has now been confirmed until the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Jens Riedl (48) joins the Supervisory Board for the first time following his election today. He succeeds Colin Hall, who resigned his mandate as of the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Dr. Jens Riedl represents the shareholders on the Supervisory Board. Prior to joining GBL in early 2022, Cologne-born Riedl was a Partner at private equity firm Permira, where he headed its global Industrials and Business Services sector. Previously, he had spent 19 years at Boston Consulting Group, where he held various positions and was most recently a Senior Partner.

GEA has also applied to the Düsseldorf District Court to appoint Nancy Böhning (43), Head of Policy and Associations at IG Metall, as a new employee representative on the Supervisory Board. She succeeds Professor Cara Röhner, who resigned effective at the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting after accepting a position at RheinMain University of Applied Sciences and thus leaving the service of IG Metall. Before joining IG Metall in 2019, Nancy Böhning held various positions within the SPD (the German Social Democratic Party), including that of Federal Chairman.

"The confirmation of Jörg Kampmeyer and the election of Dr. Jens Riedl ideally complement the expertise represented on the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the requested appointment of Nancy Böhning promises to be an excellent addition to the employee representatives. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to successful collaboration," said outgoing Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus Helmrich. "At the same time, we regret the decisions of both Colin Hall and Professor Röhner to resign. We thank them for their good cooperation in a spirit of trust and wish them all the best."

 

Media Relations
Anne Putz
Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 211 9136-1500
anne.putz@gea.com

About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions
and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution
toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the
DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.
If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.


Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com

28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1338795

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1338795  28.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338795&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen

29.04.22 GEA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.22 GEA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.04.22 GEA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.04.22 GEA Add Baader Bank
13.04.22 GEA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GEA 36,62 -2,89% GEA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen