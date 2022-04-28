|
28.04.2022 15:30:11
DGAP-News: GEA Supervisory Board: Two new members elected at AGM
|
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Annual General Meeting
GEA Supervisory Board: Two new members elected at AGM - application for court appointment of new employee representative
Düsseldorf, April 28, 2022 - Two new Supervisory Board members were elected at today's Annual General Meeting of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Jörg Kampmeyer, Managing Partner of Gebr. Knauf KG, and Dr. Jens Riedl, Investment Partner at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL). GEA has also applied to the district court for the appointment of Nancy Böhning as a new employee representative.
Jörg Kampmeyer (53) has been a court-appointed member of the Supervisory Board since January 1, 2022, following the resignation of Dr. Molly P. Zhang as of December 31, 2021. With his election by the Annual General Meeting, Jörg Kampmeyer's Supervisory Board mandate as a shareholder representative has now been confirmed until the 2025 Annual General Meeting.
Dr. Jens Riedl (48) joins the Supervisory Board for the first time following his election today. He succeeds Colin Hall, who resigned his mandate as of the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Dr. Jens Riedl represents the shareholders on the Supervisory Board. Prior to joining GBL in early 2022, Cologne-born Riedl was a Partner at private equity firm Permira, where he headed its global Industrials and Business Services sector. Previously, he had spent 19 years at Boston Consulting Group, where he held various positions and was most recently a Senior Partner.
GEA has also applied to the Düsseldorf District Court to appoint Nancy Böhning (43), Head of Policy and Associations at IG Metall, as a new employee representative on the Supervisory Board. She succeeds Professor Cara Röhner, who resigned effective at the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting after accepting a position at RheinMain University of Applied Sciences and thus leaving the service of IG Metall. Before joining IG Metall in 2019, Nancy Böhning held various positions within the SPD (the German Social Democratic Party), including that of Federal Chairman.
"The confirmation of Jörg Kampmeyer and the election of Dr. Jens Riedl ideally complement the expertise represented on the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the requested appointment of Nancy Böhning promises to be an excellent addition to the employee representatives. The Supervisory Board is looking forward to successful collaboration," said outgoing Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus Helmrich. "At the same time, we regret the decisions of both Colin Hall and Professor Röhner to resign. We thank them for their good cooperation in a spirit of trust and wish them all the best."
Media Relations
About GEA
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the
More information can be found online at gea.com.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1338795
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1338795 28.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: GEA Aufsichtsrat: Hauptversammlung wählt zwei neue Mitglieder (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: GEA Supervisory Board: Two new members elected at AGM (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|DGAP-News: Bundesminister Cem Özdemir besucht GEA Stand auf Anuga FoodTec (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|GEA-Aktie tiefer: Früherer BDI-Chef Kempf soll Aufsichtsrat führen (Dow Jones)
|
22.04.22
|Anlagenbauer: Ex-BDI-Chef Kempf soll Chefaufseher bei Gea werden (Handelsblatt)
|
22.04.22
|Ex-BDI-Präsident Dieter Kempf soll neuer Gea-Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender werden (dpa-AFX)
|
22.04.22
|DGAP-News: Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|DGAP-News: Dieter Kempf wird designierter Vorsitzender des GEA Aufsichtsrates als Nachfolger von Klaus Helmrich (EQS Group)
Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.04.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|13.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.04.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.04.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|13.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.22
|GEA Add
|Baader Bank
|12.04.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|04.04.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.22
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.03.22
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.04.22
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.22
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.04.22
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GEA
|36,62
|-2,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.