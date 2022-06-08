|
08.06.2022 14:07:24
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG approves dividend of EUR 1.25 per share following a successful financial year Gradual renewal of Supervisory Board initiated
|
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG approves dividend of EUR 1.25 per share following a successful financial year Gradual renewal of Supervisory Board initiated
Duesseldorf, June 08, 2022 The Annual General Meeting of Gerresheimer AG has approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share for the 2021 financial year. This represents a payout ratio of 30 percent. 2021 was a record year for us. Our formula G strategy process and the investments in transforming our Gerresheimer into a growth company, innovation leader, solution provider and system integrator are paying off, said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer, during the Annual General Meeting. We continue to invest in sustainable and profitable growth while paying an attractive dividend, he added.
The dividend of EUR 1.25 per share represents a payout ratio of 30 percent of the companys adjusted net income. This is at the upper end of the 20 to 30 percent range defined in its dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 13, 2022.
The Annual General Meeting approved the concept of a gradual renewal of the Supervisory Board. It elected all six candidates proposed by the Nomination Committee. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, university professor and holder of the Chair of Accounting, Auditing and Controlling at the University of Duisburg-Essen, will join the Board for the first time. The long and commendable membership of her predecessor on the Supervisory Board, Theodor Stuth, ended at the close of the Annual General Meeting.
Supervisory Board members Udo Vetter, Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal and Dr. Peter Noé were re-elected for a term of two years. Dr. Axel Herberg, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler and Andrea Abt were elected for four years each.
At the Supervisory Boards subsequent meeting, Dr. Axel Herberg was re-elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler took over as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.
The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021 were approved by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting elected Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Duesseldorf, as auditors for the financial year 2022.
A total of 80,93% of the capital stock was represented at todays Annual General Meeting. The detailed voting results for all items on the Annual General Meetings agenda are available at:
The speech by the Chief Executive Officer and the presentation on the Annual General Meeting are available at:
About Gerresheimer
