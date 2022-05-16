|
16.05.2022 10:00:05
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India
|
DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Duesseldorf/Kosamba, May 16, 2022. Gerresheimer has significantly ramped up its glass and plastic production capacities in India to satisfy its global pharma customer needs. A new modern plant to produce high quality plastic containers and closures was built at the Kosamba site, and glass production received a new state-of-the-art and sustainable furnace technology. This is in line with the company's formula G growth strategy.
With our outstanding portfolio in pharma and healthcare solutions, Gerresheimer is contributing to the health and well-being of millions of patients worldwide. India is one of the strongest growing country within the Emerging Markets and a core market of large global pharma companies, CEO Dietmar Siemssen said. "Our new facilities in India are another important step to serve global pharma customers locally as a one stop shop with the highest quality and availability."
Gerresheimer follows a clear roadmap for further global capacity increases alongside its holistic capital allocation process. The capacity increase in India is part of Gerresheimers investment program to sharpen the companys growth and return profile. Over the previous two years, the company invested a double digit million Euro amount into new furnaces in Kosamba with the latest glass melting technology.
The new state of the art furnace is equipped with newest production machines also having most sensitive inspection equipment following the Gerresheimer molded glass production standards. With this technology, the company will substantially enhance its product quality. New lines for glass injection vials as well as solid plastic dosages, closures and security systems have also been ramped up.
Further enhancing Gerresheimers local production and sales footprint in Emerging Markets is part of the companys regional expansion plans. With that, Gerresheimer is well positioned for being global partner for pharma solutions and platforms.
Contact Press
Contact Investor Relations
About Gerresheimer
16.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-314
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|MDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1352895
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1352895 16.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Analysen
|11.05.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.22
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.22
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.04.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.22
|Gerresheimer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.04.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.21
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|19.02.21
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|11.12.20
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|09.12.20
|Gerresheimer Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.12.20
|Gerresheimer Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.04.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.02.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gerresheimer AG
|68,20
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten: ATX steigt -- DAX in rot -- Asiatische Indizes tendieren höher
Der ATX zeigt sich zum Start in die neue Handelswoche leicht oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX präsentiert sich derweil schwächer. Asiens Börsen bewegen sich heute überwiegend auf grünem Terrain.