04.07.2022 10:00:04

DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer signs new credit facility in the amount of 150 million Euro

Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer signs new credit facility in the amount of 150 million Euro

04.07.2022 / 10:00
Gerresheimer signs new credit facility in the amount of 150 million Euro

Duesseldorf, July 4, 2022 Gerresheimer has reached another milestone in the realization of its financing strategy by signing a revolving credit facility in the amount of EUR 150m. This refinancing is part of Gerresheimers financial program to support the successful transformation of the company into a solution provider and system integrator with profitable, sustainable growth.

After successfully issuing a promissory loan in the amount of EUR 150m in November 2021 as a first step, Gerresheimer finalized now a revolving three-year credit facility of EUR 150m as a second step to secure prematurely to repay tranches from promissory loan in the amount of EUR 306m due later in 2022. Overall, the refinancing provides slightly better conditions and higher flexibility than the promissory loan due.

The successful early refinancing of our promissory loan proves once again the attractiveness of our resilient business particularly in challenging market environments" said Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO of Gerresheimer. We remain firmly on a course of profitable, sustainable growth.

 

Contact Press

Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communications
T: +49 211 6181 250
ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor Relations

Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations
+49 211 6181 220
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

 

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 11,000 employees and generated annual revenues in 2021 of around EUR1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

www.gerresheimer.com

 


