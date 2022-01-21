DGAP-News: Gesco AG: GESCO rings in the new year

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Gesco AG: GESCO rings in the new year



21.01.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GESCO rings in the new year



Wuppertal, 21 January 2022 - Following a successful conclusion to 2021 and a solid start to 2022, GESCO is returning to its investor and public relations activities. Besides the regular publication of our financial figures and strategic progress, we would also like to give you some insight into the latest developments at GESCO Group. As we begin the new year, we have put together some of the latest news and forecasts for the year ahead:

In October 2021, GESCO prevailed over a number of respected international competitors to take home the silver medal in the GALAXY Award for its Annual Report 2020. The GALAXY Awards recognise outstanding marketing and communication projects and are judged on criteria such as creativity, impact, performance and success. The GESCO AG Annual Report 2020 was honoured by the award panel in the Industrial Manufacturing segment of the Annual Reports - Print category. Behind the competition is MerComm Inc., an independent organisation dedicated to defining the standards of excellence in communications and to recognising companies of any size in a variety of disciplines as part of its awards programme.

In December 2021, GESCO also picked up another award for its Annual Report 2020: the silver medal in the FOX FINANCE Award. The FOX FINANCE Awards recognise the investor relations and stakeholder communications work of many companies, organisations and foundations, including those operating globally. The award is assessed on the basis of an efficiency score awarded by a highly acclaimed team of experts according to the criteria of trust, transparency and authenticity, distribution and interaction. GESCO won the award in the Industry, Technology and Production category. We are very proud that our own high standards of communication have been recognised by these awards.

At the end of 2021, GESCO gave its employees the chance to participate in the 23rd employee share scheme after being forced to postpone the programme for regulatory reasons in 2020. After missing out the year before, GESCO was all the more pleased to offer its subsidiaries' employees a larger number of shares due to the increased tax-free allowance. The scheme was well received by employees in 2021 and resulted in a high acceptance rate. GESCO has offered GESCO Group employees the chance to participate in its annual employee share scheme ever since the company went public in 1998. The scheme allows employees to purchase a fixed number of GESCO shares at a discounted price. This way, GESCO helps its employees build up their own private wealth, promotes employee investment in productive capital, enables employees to own a stake in the company and fosters a shareholder culture.

Our long-time subsidiary SVT GmbH is celebrating its 20th GESCO anniversary in January 2022. The company, founded in 1968, has been a member of the Group since 2002. We would like to congratulate them on this achievement and thank all SVT employees for their untiring commitment and valuable contribution to the success of the Group! The world's leading manufacturer of loading equipment develops and produces entire systems for the secure loading of fluids and gases. The company also supports the sustainability of liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) with special loading technology for more environmentally friendly fuels.

The above two items of news are a testament to the value GESCO places on its corporate social responsibility and sustainability. The Annual Report 2021, which is scheduled to be published on 21 April 2022, marks GESCO's first time reporting in accordance with the German Sustainability Code (Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitskodex - DNK). The move ensures even greater transparency in its sustainability reporting. GESCO AG's investor relations team and the managing directors of the subsidiaries spent the past financial year drawing up the core elements of the report and the performance indicators.

Alongside the date of publication for the Annual Report 2021, GESCO also lists and regularly updates all key dates for financial year 2022 in the Financial calendar section of its website. Visitors to the website can also find a list of capital market conferences GESCO plans to attend in 2022.

The GESCO AG Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on 24 August 2022, either as an in-person event at the Stadthalle Wuppertal, Germany, or as an online broadcast from Düsseldorf, Germany. Due to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus and the time required to make logistical arrangements for such a large-scale event, GESCO will carefully consider the final format and location and make a decision that is in the interests of all involved. Further information will be published on the website in the Annual general meetings section.

Plenty of plans afoot for 2022!

We are looking forward to taking on an action-packed 2022 together with you and our GESCO Group employees, shareholders, customers and business partners, as well as everyone associated with GESCO.

Stay curious!

Yours, GESCO





About GESCO

GESCO AG is an industrial group made up of market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on production process technology, resource technology, as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a stock company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG offers private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions among Germany's industrial SMEs.