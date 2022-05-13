DGAP-News: Gesco AG: Very good first quarter in 2022

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Gesco AG: Very good first quarter in 2022



13.05.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Significant increase in order intake and sales

- Positive effects from excellence programmes

- Net profit more than doubled in Q1/2022

With the publication of its quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021, GESCO AG, an industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leaders listed in the Prime Standard, confirms the preliminary figures already published on 21 April 2022 as part of the virtual financial press and analysts' conference as well as the outlook for the current full year.

All key financial figures improved significantly compared to the same period in the previous year. Incoming orders (Q1/2022: 168.8 million; Q1/2021: 136.4 million) and sales (Q1/2022: 138.1 million; Q1/2021: 112.6 million) increased by a good 20% compared to the same quarter last year, while net income (Q1/2022: 8.8 million; Q1/2021: 4.0 million) more than doubled.

As in the previous year, the now increasingly visible progress in the subsidiaries, not least due to the excellence programmes introduced, is also decisive for the significant improvement in the Group's key figures in the first quarter of 2022.

With the excellent start to the new financial year behind us, the outlook for the full year 2022, which was published on 21 April 2022 at the virtual BPK, is confirmed: Consolidated sales are expected in a range of 565 to 585 million, while consolidated net income after minority interests in the range of 28.0 to 30.5 million is to be achieved.

The full interim statement for the first quarter of 2022 is available at https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

GESCO Group key figures (IFRS) 01.01.2022-31.03.2022

(continued) 01.01.2021-31.03.2021

(fortgeführt) Change

(in %) Incoming orders T 168,784 136,352 23.8% Sales T 138,118 112,631 22.6% EBITDA T 17,815 11,414 56.1% EBIT T 13,343 7,441 79.3% EBIT margin (in %) % 9.7% 6.6% 305 bp EBT T 14,133 7,009 >100% Group result1) T 8,821 4,049 >100% Earnings per share (in ) 0.81 0.37 >100% Closing price (in )2) 23.90 15.25 56.7% Employees3) Number 1,800 1,680 7.1%

1) After minority interests. 2) XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date. 3) Number as at the balance sheet date

About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

