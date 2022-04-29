DGAP-News: GESCO announces change in the Executive Board

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Personnel

GESCO announces change in the Executive Board



29.04.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Successor found for outgoing CFO Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs

- Andrea Holzbaur to become new CFO from 1 October 2022



GESCO AG, a Prime Standard listed industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leading companies, today announced the appointment of Andrea Holzbaur as successor to Chief Financial Officer Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs, who will leave the company on 30 April 2022. Ms Holzbaur will take up her position on 1 October 2022.

Klaus Möllerfriedrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GESCO AG, commented: "I am pleased that we have found a competent successor for Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs in Andrea Holzbaur. She brings to her new position extensive experience gained in international industrial companies as well as a passion for hidden champions such as those gathered under the GESCO umbrella."

"With the NEXT LEVEL 25 strategy, we have set ourselves a lot of goals for the next few years," adds CEO Ralph Rumberg. "To achieve this, we need to continue to have an excellently managed finance division that gives us the scope to also achieve our inorganic growth targets."

Ms Holzbaur comes from Güntner Group Europe GmbH, a leading manufacturer in heat transfer technology with various locations in Germany and abroad, where she was most recently Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, she worked for companies in medical technology, textile retailing, automation technology and regulation and control technology.

Klaus Möllerfriedrich: "GESCO AG is in a better overall position today than ever before. Through her outstanding work over the past three years, Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs has played a significant role in this positive development and I therefore renew my thanks to her."



About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

Contact:

Peter Alex

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18

Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49

E-mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de