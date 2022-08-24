DGAP-News: GESCO Annual General Meeting: Proposed resolutions adopted with large majority

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Today's Annual General Meeting of GESCO AG complied with the proposals of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and voted in favour of all agenda items with a large majority.

A total of around 53 % of the voting share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and approved the election of the auditor for the financial statements and consolidated financial statements as well as the profit transfer agreement with a subsidiary. In addition, the change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) was approved. All the items on the agenda were approved by at least 98.5% of the votes cast.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration system for Executive Board members presented by the Supervisory Board in accordance with the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II) with a majority of 82.3%.

The overview of the voting results as well as the presentation and speech by the CEO, Ralph Rumberg, are available on the GESCO website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

Contact:

Peter Alex

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18

Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49

E-mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de