DGAP-News: GESCO assigns HUBL to the renamed Process Technology segment

GESCO assigns HUBL to the renamed Process Technology segment



15.02.2022 / 07:30

GESCO AG has reassigned the stainless steel specialist HUBL GmbH to the former Production Process Technology segment with effect from 1 January 2022. To underpin the associated focus on process technology, the Production Process Technology segment was consequently renamed Process Technology. HUBL GmbH was previously assigned to the Health and Infrastructure Technology segment.

GESCO AG's investment portfolio currently consists of 11 subsidiaries. As part of its NEXT LEVEL strategy, GESCO AG is pursuing the goal of further diversification. In future, 3 anchor holdings with different target markets and 12 basic holdings with substantial contributions to sales and earnings will ensure a balanced portfolio architecture across all segments.

Advantages for customers and in market development

HUBL GmbH from Vaihingen/Enz is a full-service provider for all aspects of stainless steel processing with its own product portfolio. With Sommer & Strassburger GmbH & Co. KG from Bretten, GESCO AG owns a specialist supplier of process equipment for pharmaceuticals, food, water technology and chemicals. Both subsidiaries address customers in the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical technology and semiconductor industries with their products. The regrouping of HUBL GmbH underlines the joint focus on the market and customer side. By joining forces in the Process Technology segment, this division is strengthened and the basis for further profitable growth is created.

"The reorganized Process Technology segment offers more transparency and consistency in the management of these process technology-oriented subsidiaries, which will also benefit customers," says Ralph Rumberg, CEO of GESCO. "I am convinced that the regrouping and the accompanying implementation of our strategy will enable us to grow even more dynamically."

GESCO will publish more detailed information on the segments and their direction in the Annual Report 2021. The publication will take place on 21 April 2022.



