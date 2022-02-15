|
15.02.2022 07:30:05
DGAP-News: GESCO assigns HUBL to the renamed Process Technology segment
|
DGAP-News: Gesco AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GESCO AG has reassigned the stainless steel specialist HUBL GmbH to the former Production Process Technology segment with effect from 1 January 2022. To underpin the associated focus on process technology, the Production Process Technology segment was consequently renamed Process Technology. HUBL GmbH was previously assigned to the Health and Infrastructure Technology segment.
GESCO AG's investment portfolio currently consists of 11 subsidiaries. As part of its NEXT LEVEL strategy, GESCO AG is pursuing the goal of further diversification. In future, 3 anchor holdings with different target markets and 12 basic holdings with substantial contributions to sales and earnings will ensure a balanced portfolio architecture across all segments.
Advantages for customers and in market development
HUBL GmbH from Vaihingen/Enz is a full-service provider for all aspects of stainless steel processing with its own product portfolio. With Sommer & Strassburger GmbH & Co. KG from Bretten, GESCO AG owns a specialist supplier of process equipment for pharmaceuticals, food, water technology and chemicals. Both subsidiaries address customers in the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical technology and semiconductor industries with their products. The regrouping of HUBL GmbH underlines the joint focus on the market and customer side. By joining forces in the Process Technology segment, this division is strengthened and the basis for further profitable growth is created.
"The reorganized Process Technology segment offers more transparency and consistency in the management of these process technology-oriented subsidiaries, which will also benefit customers," says Ralph Rumberg, CEO of GESCO. "I am convinced that the regrouping and the accompanying implementation of our strategy will enable us to grow even more dynamically."
GESCO will publish more detailed information on the segments and their direction in the Annual Report 2021. The publication will take place on 21 April 2022.
Contact:Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
15.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1280176
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1280176 15.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!