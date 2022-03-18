DGAP-News: GESCO unites two subsidiaries

|
GESCO unites two subsidiaries
Hubl and S&S join forces
The newly created stainless steel group primarily addresses the growth sectors of pharmaceuticals / biotech, semiconductors, food / water technology and chemicals. Growth drivers for these industries are the growing and ageing world population, increasing digitalisation and rising demand for food. All four sectors are already addressed by S&S and Hubl in varying emphasis and adressed in parallel. By bundling the application know-how of both companies, new solution possibilities for plants with extended scopes are created.
In order to be able to leverage further synergies, the focus is on the joint use of the process-specific know-how acquired over many years as well as organisational synergies on the customer side. The now substantial size of the company also plays an important role, as many customers are significantly larger and prefer a strong partner with extensive capacities.
The attractive business segment of INEX-solutions is to be strengthened both through organic growth and inorganically through the acquisition of suitable companies, thus further increasing customer attractiveness.
The name INEX-solutions stands for Inox (synonym for stainless steel), Excellence (our claim) and solutions (plant solutions for key industries).
About GESCO:
GESCO AG is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology and healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
18.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1306025
