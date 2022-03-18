DGAP-News: GESCO unites two subsidiaries

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GESCO unites two subsidiaries



18.03.2022 / 11:00

- Hubl and S&S join forces

- Leading solution provider for stainless steel plants

- Broader product range meets customer requirements

- New company name: INEX-solutions



GESCO AG is merging two previously independent subsidiaries within a newly created holding structure. Initially, the two stainless steel specialists Sommer & Strassburger GmbH & Co. KG (S&S) and Hubl GmbH are assigned to INEX-solutions GmbH, which was founded as a holding company.

The newly created stainless steel group primarily addresses the growth sectors of pharmaceuticals / biotech, semiconductors, food / water technology and chemicals. Growth drivers for these industries are the growing and ageing world population, increasing digitalisation and rising demand for food. All four sectors are already addressed by S&S and Hubl in varying emphasis and adressed in parallel. By bundling the application know-how of both companies, new solution possibilities for plants with extended scopes are created.

In order to be able to leverage further synergies, the focus is on the joint use of the process-specific know-how acquired over many years as well as organisational synergies on the customer side. The now substantial size of the company also plays an important role, as many customers are significantly larger and prefer a strong partner with extensive capacities.

The attractive business segment of INEX-solutions is to be strengthened both through organic growth and inorganically through the acquisition of suitable companies, thus further increasing customer attractiveness.

The name INEX-solutions stands for Inox (synonym for stainless steel), Excellence (our claim) and solutions (plant solutions for key industries).

About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology and healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

