30.06.2022 16:25:30
DGAP-News: Giacomo Petrobelli is appointed to the Management Board of OLB
Giacomo Petrobelli is appointed to the Management Board of OLB
Oldenburg, June 30, 2022 // Giacomo Petrobelli is joining the Management Board of Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) as a full member effective July 1, 2022. The Supervisory Board of OLB had already appointed Giacomo Petrobelli to the Management Board. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has now granted the formal approval for this step. As a member of the Management Board, Giacomo Petrobelli will be responsible for Corporate Banking, Football Finance and Acquisition Finance in the Corporate & Diversified Lending segment. Already since January 2020, he had been serving as the Bank's chief representative.
Giacomo Petrobelli has more than 20 years of management experience in the financial services sector. Before taking over as Head of Acquisition and Fund Financing at OLB in January 2020, Giacomo Petrobelli had already worked as an advisor for OLB and for Bremer Kreditbank AG for several years, which merged with OLB eventually. Prior to that he was a senior advisor in London for Apollo Global Management's European business. From 2005 to 2011, Giacomo Petrobelli was responsible for Loan Capital Markets and Leveraged Capital Markets Europe for UBS Investment. He studied economics at the University of Padova, Italy, and at the London School of Economics.
"Giacomo Petrobelli is an internationally well recognized expert in the business with corporate clients and specialized lending and has been associated with OLB for many years. We are therefore very pleased to have him on the OLB Management Board to continue the banks successful path together. We are convinced that he will significantly contribute to the further positive development of our bank, and especially to the intended growth ", said Axel Bartsch, Chairman of OLB's Supervisory Board.
About OLB
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) is a modern, customer-oriented bank anchored in northwestern Germany with strong regional and international expertise. OLB operates across two strategic business lines: Private & Business Costumers, and Corporates & Diversified Lending. OLB serves more than 600,000 customers and has ca. EUR 24 billion of total assets.
Feel free to visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
