DGAP-News: Gigaset AG publishes report on the first quarter of 2022: Good start to the year - Consolidated revenues increase slightly by 1.4% year on year
Bocholt, May 24, 2022 Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology, today published its report for the first quarter of 2022. Gigaset increased its consolidated revenues slightly by 1.4% and thus in line with the expectations it had communicated. However, higher material costs weighed on earnings, resulting in a decline in EBITDA for the quarter.
In the first quarter of 2022, the company generated total revenues of EUR 51.2 million (Q1 2021: EUR 50.5 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 0.5 million (Q1 2021: EUR 1.6 million).
Gigaset also has to contend with the ongoing realities in the area of logistics and material availability, said Thomas Schuchardt, CFO of Gigaset AG. Our earnings in the first quarter were therefore weighed down mainly by sourcing and supply chain problems in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Our long-standing and good relationships with our suppliers ensure we are supplied with intermediate products and raw materials as best possible in this challenging environment. Whats important for us in this context is to keep costs under control while managing the extraordinary uncertainty prevailing at present.
Performance by segments
Phones, the largest segment and so the one that is particularly material-intensive, was impacted in the first quarter of 2022 by continuing supply chain and material sourcing problems caused by the coronavirus. Its revenues therefore fell by 8.2% to EUR 32.4 million (Q1 2021: EUR 35.3 million). If Gigaset had been able to meet demand in full, it would have been able to post a strong increase. In the overall context of a European market that continues to decline as a whole and remains fiercely contested, Gigaset is sticking to its strategy of positioning itself as the vendor of choice for premium phones and thereby capturing further market share.
The Smartphones segment was able to follow on from its pleasing performance in fiscal 2021 in the first quarter of 2022. Revenues rose to EUR 4.2 million or by 16.7% over the first quarter of 2021 (EUR 3.6 million). The main revenue drivers in this segment were again the GS5 and the GS290pro/GS290 Plus models. Gigaset also increasingly sees future growth for smartphones in B2B business, which Gigaset is able to cater for with great flexibility and numerous personalization options because it has its production operations in Germany.
Business in the Smart Home segment also declined slightly in the first quarter of 2022. Its revenues fell by 25.0% to EUR 0.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 0.4 million). Together with the Purchasing Group of the German Broadband Association (BREKO), Gigaset premiered a router that members of BREKO can procure exclusively. The cooperation project holds out the promise of potential synergy effects with the Telephony and Smart Home segments in relation to future router generations.
The Professional segment continued to perform very pleasingly in the first quarter of 2022. Its revenues grew sharply year on year by 27.7% to EUR 14.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 11.2 million). The cooperation with Unify, for which Gigaset is developing a new series of desktop phones, is still proceeding as planned; initial shipments are envisaged in the current year.
Were in a situation characterized by extraordinary uncertainty, said Klaus Weßing, CEO of Gigaset AG. Nevertheless, we look to the future with confidence, also because weve done our homework since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020 and given our organization a more resilient setup as a whole. New, customer-centric products, long-term cooperation ventures with powerful partners, and our production operations in Germany and the exceptional agility that gives us, are key assets moving ahead.
The outlook in context
General statement by the Executive Board for 2022
The complete report on the first quarter of 2022 can be found here.
Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europes market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 850 employees and sales activities in more than 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home applications, and business telephony solutions for SME and enterprise customers.
