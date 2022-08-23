DGAP-News: Gigaset becomes a partner in Home Connect Plus: On the way to the limitless smart home - Gigaset can now be combined with all renowned smart home solutions

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Gigaset becomes a partner in Home Connect Plus: On the way to the limitless smart home - Gigaset can now be combined with all renowned smart home solutions



23.08.2022 / 15:12 CET/CEST

Press Release

Bocholt, August 23rd, 2022



Gigaset becomes a partner in Home Connect Plus

On the way to the limitless smart home - Gigaset can now be combined with all renowned smart home solutions

For about 1.5 years, Home Connect Plus has been an app that makes it possible to link different smart home devices and complete systems from different manufacturers and to control them centrally. The aim of the central platform for a wide variety of smart home devices and solutions is to generate enormous combination and application possibilities for customers through maximum compatibility. From now on, Gigaset's extensive smart home portfolio with its security, comfort and energy solutions is also part of the partner network. Gigaset customers can thus expand their existing solution with the offerings of other manufacturers.

Smart Home is unstoppable. As one of the smart home pioneers in Germany, Gigaset has been paving the way to the mass market since 2012, and numerous other providers have joined over the years. However, this is not always advantageous for the customer. In addition to proprietary solutions like Gigaset's, there are numerous isolated solutions that can now grow together thanks to Home Connect Plus. The app combines previously incompatible device categories into one intelligent system and thus opens up new possibilities for customers.

Gigaset and Home Connect Plus

The Home Connect Plus app makes smart devices even smarter: Gigaset smart home products can now be connected with smart home devices and systems from other manufacturers, making the home even smarter. A wide variety of devices can now be linked together easily and intuitively, controlled centrally and flexibly adapted to individual needs.

"Gigaset offers a very comprehensive portfolio. The most important product areas are security, energy management and comfort," says Franka Abraham, Senior Product Manager at Gigaset. "In the past, however, it was tedious and time-consuming to integrate partners in one's own app. This was often met with incomprehension from customers.

The fact is, a smart home usually consists of a wide variety of devices - even from different manufacturers. That is why I am very pleased that we are now cooperating with Home Connect Plus to offer our users a simple and personalised way to connect and control different smart home devices.

Smart software

The Home Connect Plus app centrally controls the interactions between different smart home systems. Likewise, device functions can be controlled and routine tasks can be automated. The app is free of charge and compatible with both Android and iOS. It can be set up in just a few steps. The team behind Home Connect Plus is an independent start-up of Robert Bosch GmbH and takes a holistic view of the future of smart homes. "With Home Connect Plus, we are responding to a major need among smart home users: more compatibility, less complexity."

Gigaset sees the expanded possibilities of the Home Connect Plus app as a great advantage for its customers. This means that Gigaset is now also part of the network of well-known partners such as Philips Hue, Bosch, Sonos, Tado or Homematic IP. On the Home Connect Plus partner overview, the complete portfolio can be found in the categories Lighting & Switches, Heating & Thermostats, Alarm Systems, Cameras & Doorbells and Sockets.

Unlimited possibilities for the customer

On the part of a single manufacturer, it is impossible to offer all possible and conceivable Smart Home products. Accordingly, there are always limitations for customers. Alarm system and light control from Gigaset, but no roller shutter and garden control or home appliances. Home Connect Plus overcomes these limitations and creates completely new scenarios for users.

For example, it is now possible to create a "leave home" routine. If the smart door lock is locked, lights go out automatically, the smart thermostats on the radiators regulate to 18° C and the smart vacuum robot starts its rounds. In this way, neither energy nor money is wasted and the building is cleaned while you are away.

"In the future, smart home will be more than just a technical gimmick. With Home Connect Plus, we want to make the smart networking and orchestration of devices part of the reality of life today. This can only be done in cooperation with many partners, and we are pleased to also welcome Gigaset, as the German telecommunications company, to our network," explains Lauri Pesonen, CEO of Residential IoT Services GmbH, the company behind Home Connect Plus.

Experience Home Connect Plus at ifa 2022

Smart home enthusiasts can also experience the possibilities of the Home Connect Plus app at this year's IFA 2022 Berlin. From 2 to 6 September at stand 106 in hall 1.1. Gigaset's integration into the partner system will also be presented there.





Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT phones and is also a leading international player with around 900 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. The traditional company is characterized in a special way by its "Made in Germany" production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development center in Wroclaw, Poland and numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).

