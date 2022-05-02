|
DGAP-News: Gigaset wins iF Design Award Quadruple: Four awards for handsets, desk phone and operating system
The iF Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide. It is awarded by the International Forum Design in Germany, which has been judging the world's most innovative products since 1953. The focus is on the combination of aesthetics and functionality. The jury of this year's iF Design Awards is composed accordingly. 132 renowned design experts from over 20 countries were appointed to evaluate each individual entry in terms of idea, form, function, differentiation and impact.
"We are more than proud and very honoured that the experts of the iF Design Awards jury have given us four awards at once," said Armin Kanani, Head of Design at Gigaset. "We have greatly changed and modernised the design language in our new products. The awards therefore have a special significance for us - they prove that we have captured the spirit of the times. At the same time, we have received an award for software for the first time: Our Gigaset OS operating system will be used in most of our products in future - from the DECT handsets to the smartphone apps. But we also use it for digital services that can be accessed from other end devices."
iF Design Award for the Comfort 500 DECT cordless phone family
iF Design Award for the innovative UC handset ION
iF Design Award for the multifunctional desk phone of the future
iF Design Award for the Gigaset OS operating system
"Winning four iF Design Awards at once is a great achievement for Gigaset," says Kai Froese, SVP Strategy, Innovation & Design at Gigaset AG. "After we not only completely revised our design language in the form of a large-scale project, but also created a consistent user interface and software level across all user interfaces at the same time - also in the course of the growing digitalisation of our products - I see the awards as strong evidence that we have succeeded in this. We want to create high-quality products and solutions and put the customer at the centre, so the close combination of haptic and UI-based design was imperative."
Gigaset Communications GmbH is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 56 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio with its unique selling point of "Made in Germany," cloud-based smart home security, convenience and assistant solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.
