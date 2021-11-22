|
22.11.2021 10:42:35
DGAP-News: GK Software continues to grow successfully in the cloud
|
DGAP-News: GK SOFTWARE SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
After nine months, GK is still successfully continuing its growth course and the transition to a cloud company. According to preliminary figures, sales rose by 12.3% to EUR 95.74 million (9M 2020 = EUR 85.25 million) year-on-year. EBITDA reached a figure of EUR 19.99 million (excluding one-off effects: EUR 17.24 million). The EBIT figure more than doubled to EUR 14.23 million after nine months (EUR 11.48 million excluding one-off effects).
The cloud business was exceptionally successful. Of twelve new contracts, half are SaaS projects, whose total contract value (minimum order volume over the minimum term of contract) amounts to a figure well into the double-digit million range. Two of the new cloud contracts were concluded with major new customers in the USA. The development of Deutsche Fiskal and in the AIR (Artificial Intelligence for Retail) segment was also very positive. The increasing number of SaaS customers not only reflects the ongoing trend towards use of the cloud, but also increases the visibility of the medium-term forecast.
The one-off effect on the results of the current financial year is attributable to the sale of AWEK microdata GmbH and the resulting proceeds of EUR 2.75 million.
In light of how the current business year has developed so far, the Management Board has confirmed its forecast for 2021 as well as the medium-term forecast to 2023.
Publication of the half-year interim report is scheduled for 25 November 2021.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,094 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com
Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SE
22.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1250949
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1250949 22.11.2021
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GK SOFTWARE SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GK SOFTWARE SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GK SOFTWARE SE
|148,50
|5,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX mit Aufschlägen -- DAX fällt an Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinig
Zum Start in die neue Woche präsentiert sich der heimische Markt stärker, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt seine anfänglichen Zuwächse im Verlauf eindämmt. Die Märkte in Asien fanden derweil am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.