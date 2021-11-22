DGAP-News: GK Software continues to grow successfully in the cloud

DGAP-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

GK Software continues to grow successfully in the cloud



22.11.2021 / 10:42

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sales up by double digits again according to preliminary figures

Conclusion of numerous new cloud contracts with a high total volume

After nine months, GK is still successfully continuing its growth course and the transition to a cloud company. According to preliminary figures, sales rose by 12.3% to EUR 95.74 million (9M 2020 = EUR 85.25 million) year-on-year. EBITDA reached a figure of EUR 19.99 million (excluding one-off effects: EUR 17.24 million). The EBIT figure more than doubled to EUR 14.23 million after nine months (EUR 11.48 million excluding one-off effects).

The cloud business was exceptionally successful. Of twelve new contracts, half are SaaS projects, whose total contract value (minimum order volume over the minimum term of contract) amounts to a figure well into the double-digit million range. Two of the new cloud contracts were concluded with major new customers in the USA. The development of Deutsche Fiskal and in the AIR (Artificial Intelligence for Retail) segment was also very positive. The increasing number of SaaS customers not only reflects the ongoing trend towards use of the cloud, but also increases the visibility of the medium-term forecast.

The one-off effect on the results of the current financial year is attributable to the sale of AWEK microdata GmbH and the resulting proceeds of EUR 2.75 million.

In light of how the current business year has developed so far, the Management Board has confirmed its forecast for 2021 as well as the medium-term forecast to 2023.

Publication of the half-year interim report is scheduled for 25 November 2021.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2021, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers. retail7 GmbH, specializing in cloud solutions for smaller retailers, was founded in 2020.

The company employs 1,094 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

GK Software SE

Dr. René Schiller

Phone: +49 (0)37464-84-264

Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15

E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com