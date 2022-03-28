DGAP-News: GK Software SE: Significant growth and a massive boost in profits for GK according to preliminary figures.

DGAP-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

GK Software SE: Significant growth and a massive boost in profits for GK according to preliminary figures.



28.03.2022 / 15:19

Double-digit sales growth to 130.8 million euros

EBITDA - increase of 38.7 percent to 26.5 million euros

According to preliminary figures, GK Software SE again continued its course of growth. With EBITDA of 26.5 million euros, the previous year's figure was exceeded by more than one third (2020: 19.3 million euros). This was based on a significantly stronger increase in sales than in the previous year. Sales grew by 11.7 percent to reach 130.8 million euros (2020: 117.6 million euros), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 20.3 percent.

A major contribution to these results came from the acquisition of a total of 15 new customers in the CLOUD4RETAIL business, seven of them signing SaaS contracts. This demonstrates that GK is moving forward with the transition to the cloud business at an accelerated speed, and it continues to grow and be profitable in the process.

The company's full report is expected to be published on 28 April.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2021, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers. retail7 GmbH, specializing in cloud solutions for smaller retailers, was founded in 2020.

The company employs 1,071 members of staff (figures for 30 September 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com

