DGAP-News: GK Software with a repeated jump in profits and significant sales growth

28 April 2022 | Schöneck

- Annual report for 2021 shows sales growth of 11.3 percent

- EBIT rises by 64.3 percent to 17.3 million euros

- Forecast for 2022: further growth in sales and earnings

GK Software SE today published its annual report for the year 2021, in which the company's accelerating transition to the cloud business is clearly visible. In parallel, GK's revenue and earnings continue to grow strongly despite the ongoing global pandemic. For example, sales rose from 117.6 million euros to 130.8 million euros. This increase was achieved despite the fact that SaaS contracts are being concluded with a large number of new customers, where revenue is naturally deferred to the next years.

EBITDA grew by 40.4 percent to 26.8 million euros, corresponding to an EBITDA margin on sales of 20.5 percent. EBIT grew even more strongly by 64.3 percent, reaching 17.3 million euros (2020 = 10.5 million euros). This resulted in GK's net profit more than doubling year-on-year to 13.3 million euros and earnings per share of 5.98 euros (weighted). As a result of the strong net profit and a capital increase in March 2021, the equity ratio rose from 44.0 percent to 58.0 percent.

In addition to continued strong business with existing customers, GK was able to attract 15 new contracts in its core business, seven of which were SaaS agreements. This significantly contributed to the result of 2021. The new customers in 2021 represent a total of up to 44,665 installations in 6,120 stores on four continents.

In 2021, the Company generated nearly two-thirds recurring (contracted) or repeatable (non-contracted, but based on experience highly probable) revenue. Revenues associated with the cloud business (subscription and cloud operational support) more than quadrupled from 5.3 million to 22.9 million in one year.

Based on the achieved results and trends of the first quarter of 2022, the Executive Board is remaining with its mid-term forecast until 2023, in which it expects sales of between 160 million and 175 million with an EBIT margin (on sales) of 15 percent. For 2022, the GK Software Group is expected to achieve a similar increase in revenue as in the fiscal year 2021 and a further slight improvement in EBIT towards achieving the mid-term target for 2023.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, prudsys AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 117.6 million EURO in 2020. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences.

