DGAP-News: GK Software with very strong 1st quarter according to preliminary figures

GK Software with very strong 1st quarter according to preliminary figures



19.05.2022 / 13:33

Sales grow by approx. 31 percent

EBIT margin reaches 20.4 percent in 1st quarter

GK Software SE started the fiscal year 2022 with a very strong first quarter. According to preliminary figures, revenue grew by 30.7 percent to 39.82 million euros. The reason for this increase was a continued strong demand for enhancements (extensions) of its cloud standard platforms as well as the conclusion of a very significant CLOUD4RETAIL contract.

The high attractiveness of the current solution portfolio and the company's excellent customer relationships are also once again underlined by two independent studies. In a survey commissioned by "WELT" news channel, for example, GK was ranked number 1 by respondents in terms of customer satisfaction (source: https://www.gk-software.com/de/unternehmen/kunden#nr1). In a recent study by an international consulting firm on store solutions for the global food retail industry, GK also achieved the best ranking ahead of all competitors.

As a result, EBIT reached 8.12 million euros in the first quarter, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 20.4 percent. The Management Board therefore confirms its forecast for the current financial year. For 2022, this forecast includes a further increase in sales in line with the previous year's development and an improvement in EBIT margin towards the medium-term target of 15 percent by the end of fiscal 2023.

Final Q1 results are expected to be released on May 27.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include adidas, Aldi Nord, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, prudsys AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 130.8 million EURO in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences.

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com

