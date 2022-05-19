DGAP-News: GK Software with very strong 1st quarter according to preliminary figures

|
The high attractiveness of the current solution portfolio and the company's excellent customer relationships are also once again underlined by two independent studies. In a survey commissioned by "WELT" news channel, for example, GK was ranked number 1 by respondents in terms of customer satisfaction (source: https://www.gk-software.com/de/unternehmen/kunden#nr1). In a recent study by an international consulting firm on store solutions for the global food retail industry, GK also achieved the best ranking ahead of all competitors.
As a result, EBIT reached 8.12 million euros in the first quarter, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 20.4 percent. The Management Board therefore confirms its forecast for the current financial year. For 2022, this forecast includes a further increase in sales in line with the previous year's development and an improvement in EBIT margin towards the medium-term target of 15 percent by the end of fiscal 2023.
Final Q1 results are expected to be released on May 27.
About GK Software SE
Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com
Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SE
