23.08.2022 15:50:04

DGAP-News: GK Software with very successful 1st half-year 2022

DGAP-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
GK Software with very successful 1st half-year 2022

23.08.2022 / 15:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Approx. 17% revenue increase according to preliminary figures
  • Profitability solidifies EBIT margin grows to 15%
Despite substantial market challenges, GK Software SE continues its growth trajectory during the first half of 2022. In comparison to last years figures (64.36M Euro), the company was able to increase revenues by 16.7 percent to 75.12M Euro. An EBITDA of 14.65M Euro was accomplished (previous years figure excluding special effects = 12.88M Euro). EBIT reached 11.28M Euro in H1 2022 (H1 2021 excluding special effects = 9.04M Euro). EBIT margin is now at 15.0 percent.

The revenue increase is driven by growing sales in cloud contracts, excellent business with customers as well as a large international retailers decision to use CLOUD4RETAIL.

Based on the ongoing developments and the future sales outlook for the 2nd half of the year, the Executive Board confirms its forecast for 2022 as well as its medium-term forecast up to 2023.

The semi-annual report is expected to be published on August 30, 2022.

 

About GK Software SE 

GK Software SE is a leading global provider of cloud solutions for the international retail industry and one of the fastest growing companies in its field. The cornerstones of the company are self-developed, open and platform-independent solutions. Thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers currently rely on solutions from GK. The company's customers include Adidas, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Edeka, Grupo Kuo, Hornbach, HyVee, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart International. GK has subsidiaries in the U.S., France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Singapore, Australia and holds ownership or majority stakes in DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, prudsys AG and retail7, among others. Since its IPO in 2008, the company has grown more than sevenfold and generated revenues of 130.8 million EURO in 2021. GK was founded in 1990 by CEO Rainer Gläß and Stephan Kronmüller (Deputy CEO) and is still founder-managed today. In addition to its headquarters in Schöneck, the group now operates 15 sites worldwide. GK's goal is to become the leading cloud solutions company in the retail industry worldwide, enabling consumers on all continents to enjoy the best possible shopping experiences.   

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com  

 

Contact: 

Investor Relations 

GK Software SE
Dr. René Schiller
Ph.: +49 (0)37464-84-264
Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15
E-mail: rschiller@gk-software.com

