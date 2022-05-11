|
DGAP-News: Global chip shortage continues to affect sales performance of SMA Solar Technology AG despite very high order intake
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
SMA Solar Technology AG corporate news
Global chip shortage continues to affect sales performance of SMA Solar Technology AG despite very high order intake
Overview of Q1 2022:
- Sales of 221 million (Q1 2021: 240 million)
- 2.8 GW of inverter output sold (Q1 2021: 3.4 GW)
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 15 million (Q1 2021: 20 million)
- Equity ratio still high at 39% (December 31, 2021: 39%)
- Managing Board confirms sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2022
Net income amounted to 3.0 million (Q1 2021: 8.0 million). Earnings per share thus dropped to 0.09 (Q1 2021: 0.23). At 199.9 million, net cash was below the level at the end of the previous year (December 31, 2021: 221.7 million). The equity ratio remained steady at 39.1% (December 31, 2021: 39.0%). In addition, SMA has a credit line of 100 million from domestic banks.
In the first quarter of 2022, we recorded the highest order intake of the past ten years, said SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. In March in particular, both order intake and sales developed very well once again. There is strong demand from our customers for existing products and solutions as well as for those launched on the markets in recent months. Despite the ongoing strained supply situation in relation to electronic components, we expect to record most of the product-related order backlog as sales by the end of the year. In the coming years, we are anticipating significant market growth both for our core business of photovoltaics and for battery-storage systems, energy management, e-mobility and hydrogen production as fields for the future. SMA will be able to profit from that once the component shortage has been overcome. As part of our Strategy 2025, we are continuing the evolution of SMA to become an energy transition company that offers its customers solutions for all areas that are central to the energy supply of the future. Our focus here is on complete solutions with a high degree of customer benefit.
The quarterly statement for January to March 2022 can be found at www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports. SMAs virtual Annual General Meeting will be held on May 31, 2022.
This corporate news can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.
