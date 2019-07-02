DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

|
Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 1, 2019, in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, jointly referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 23 of May 1, 2019).
The share buyback program was initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which runs from May 1, 2019 and will end no later than March 10, 2020, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.
On a weekly basis, GN announces the number and value of shares repurchased under the program in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period from June 25, 2019 to July 1, 2019:
Following the above transactions, GN holds as treasury shares a total of 11,279,958 shares of nominally DKK 4, corresponding to a total nominal value of DKK 45,119,832 and 7.9% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. Details of each transaction are included as an appendix.
GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
