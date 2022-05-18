|
18.05.2022 16:00:27
DGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Convening of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 8 June 2022/ Resolution on GORE capital increase
|
DGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Convening of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 8 June 2022/ Resolution on GORE capital increase
The planned capital increase in kind is the first step in the intended strategic expansion of GORE and the company's focus on the Luxembourg real estate market. In a second step, 151,000,000 of the newly created GORE shares will initially be contributed to the GORE parent PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") by way of a capital increase against contributions in kind in exchange for the issue of new PREOS shares. This capital increase in kind is to be resolved at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PREOS on 9 June 2022. In the next step, a further portfolio of four Luxembourg properties is to be contributed. This further capital increase against contributions in kind is expected to be carried out against the issuance of further new GORE shares with an expected equivalent value of approximately EUR 1.75 billion between Q4 2022 and Q4 2023. The fourth and final step provides for the new GORE shares created as a result of this further non-cash capital increase to be contributed to PREOS, also by way of a contribution in kind, in return for the issue of new PREOS shares.
The virtual Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will take place without physical presence of the shareholders or their authorized representatives (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company). Further information on the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting can be found in the official invitation, which is published as of today. The invitation is available in the electronic Federal Gazette and on the website www.gore-ag.de/de/investor-relations/#Hauptversammlung. As of tomorrow, the invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PREOS will also be available.
Press Contact:
edicto GmbH
18.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GORE German Office Real Estate AG
|Bockenheimer Landstraße 17-19
|60325 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 / 2714 74 038
|E-mail:
|info@gore-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.gore-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z26C8
|WKN:
|A0Z26C
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1355935
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1355935 18.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!