05.07.2022 09:45:05
DGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Three office properties successfully sold in Ratingen
GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Three office properties successfully sold in Ratingen
Frankfurt/Main, 05 July 2022 GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE" ISIN: DE000A0Z26C8) has successful sold three more office properties. The properties are located in an attractive commercial area in Ratingen near Düsseldorf and benefit from a very good infrastructure with direct access to the A44 motorway. The total lettable area of the properties is around 10,200 square metres. Tenants include a leading international energy and technology company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price. The transaction was implemented by publity AG (ISIN: DE0006972508) as asset manager for GORE. The sale of the properties in Germany reflects the strategy of GORE's realignment with a focus on attractive commercial properties in Luxembourg.
Jörg Reinhardt, CEO of GORE: "We are delighted with the sale of the office properties in Ratingen and are now focusing on premium properties in Luxembourg as part of our strategic reorientation. We have also benefited from the know-how and network of our partner publity in this transaction."
About GORE
