DGAP-News: GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Three office properties successfully sold in Ratingen

05.07.2022 / 09:45

GORE German Office Real Estate AG: Three office properties successfully sold in Ratingen

Frankfurt/Main, 05 July 2022 GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE" ISIN: DE000A0Z26C8) has successful sold three more office properties. The properties are located in an attractive commercial area in Ratingen near Düsseldorf and benefit from a very good infrastructure with direct access to the A44 motorway. The total lettable area of the properties is around 10,200 square metres. Tenants include a leading international energy and technology company. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price. The transaction was implemented by publity AG (ISIN: DE0006972508) as asset manager for GORE. The sale of the properties in Germany reflects the strategy of GORE's realignment with a focus on attractive commercial properties in Luxembourg.

Jörg Reinhardt, CEO of GORE: "We are delighted with the sale of the office properties in Ratingen and are now focusing on premium properties in Luxembourg as part of our strategic reorientation. We have also benefited from the know-how and network of our partner publity in this transaction."

About GORE

The GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") is a dynamically growing real estate investor with a focus on office properties in German conurbations. Using a manage-to-core approach, GORE acquires properties in preferred locations at below market value wherever possible in order to sustainably enhance their value. Investment activities focus on properties with a market value of between EUR 1 and 15 million. Compared to other property sizes, this size class offers a less competitive market environment in terms of purchasing according to GORE estimates. GORE's aim is to generate above-average value enhancement and return potential along the entire value chain, from acquisition through management to sale, together with its partners. The volume of the real estate portfolio is expected to be multiplied by acquisitions in the coming years.

